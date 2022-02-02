From Daimler to Mercedes: the transformation is complete

NEW COMPANY REASON – Mercedes-Benz Groupthis is the new name of the automotive giant based in Stuttgart and no longer Daimler. The new name also completes the reorganization of the Group, which began with the spin-off (i.e. the birth of a company resulting from the spin-off from another) of the division dedicated to heavy vehicles and buses last year (here the news). In this way, the newly formed company will reflect the activities related to the production of automobiles, with the brands Mercedes, AMG, Maybach and EQ.

STRATEGIC VISION – The new group structure therefore sees two financially separate companies: Daimler Truck Holding and Mercedes-Benz Group, both listed on the stock exchange and independent of each other. Indeed, in the plans of the manufacturer there is a desire to strengthen the Mercedes brand and affirm it as the number one luxury brand in the world. Therefore, the spin-off and its new name will serve to fully express its potential and increase the value of the brand, currently amounting to 45 billion euros, according to research by the American consultancy firm Interbrand.

136 YEARS OF HISTORY – The restructuring of Mercedes, commissioned by CEO Ola Källenius, falls on a historic date for the brand, the new name was officially completed on January 29, 2022, exactly 136 years after the filing of the first patent by Karl Benz. Among other name changes remember that of the 90s which, following the merger with Chrysler, was changed to DaimlerChysler, only to return to Daimler in 2007 following the separation from the American company.