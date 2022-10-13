From Dakota Johnson to Anne Hathaway, the best looks of the stars: celebrities in a click

Black blazer, brown pants and loafers, was the sober look that Taylor Swift chose to go to the New York screening of the comedy The Banshees (Credit: Grosby Group)

The singer walked around London with a playful look: black micro shorts, top with irregular sleeves in tone with an uncovered shoulder and silver handbag

With an oversize black and white print blazer, a white dress, black knee-high boots and black glasses, very elegant, Anne Hathaway went to a talk show in New York

Super relaxed, with wide jeans and a white sweater, Dakota Johnson was captured by photographers while heading to the set of Madame Web, in New York

Katy Perry was very funny at the American Idol auditions. As revealed in these exclusive photos, New Orleans will be one of the locations

Mariah Carey left a party at a New York hotel with her partner Bryan Tanaka, wearing a transparent black dress to the body

With a very casual look that even included sneakers, Adele went to dinner on Sunday night at an Italian restaurant in Santa Monica.

Pierce Brosnan and his wife Keely Smith strolled through New York and enjoyed a romantic lunch. Far from the suits he wore as James Bond, the actor wore a blue corduroy jacket and black pants, combined with a printed scarf around his neck.

Keanu Reeves enjoyed an afternoon of friends and motorcycles in Los Angeles

The actor and former governor Arnold Schwarzenegger went for a walk, cigarette in hand, in his green Hummer through the streets of Los Angeles (Credit: Grosby Group)

