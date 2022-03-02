From ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ to ‘House of Gucci’, the art of ceasing to be Jared Leto

Although he is not among the Oscar nominations, Jared Leto It really does figure among the Oscar nominations. It is that being so difficult to recognize him behind the character of Paul Gucci on “House of Gucci”, he also has a lot to do with the category’s favorite Oscar nomination Best Hair & Makeup (The only nomination ‘House of Gucci’ received despite other breakout performances from Lady Gaga, Al Pacino, Adam Driver and Jeremy Irons.) And when competing in this category against “Coming 2 America” by Eddie Murphy, “cruella” by Emma Stone, the special effects of “dune” And till “Tammy Faye’s Eyes” of Jessica Chastain, it will be difficult for Jared Leto to lose. Forgiveness. It will be difficult for her to lose the Best Makeup and Hairstyle of “House of Gucci”.
-What is the big difference between the rock star Jared Leto and the actor?-
“Jared Leto, the singer does not need hairpieces or wigs to work. I might as well do it, I’m a creative person who loves movies and music. It’s a wonderful thing and I recommend it (laughs).”
-But is it possible to take advantage of the experience of music in your work as an actor?-
“Yes, there is a lot in common, actually. Italian for example is a musical language. It’s got so much melody… and Paolo’s (Gucci) voice was key to playing the ‘House of Gucci’ character. I have a rather boring, dry and monotonous voice in my life. And it was so much fun to be able to pull the Italian strings to throw myself into that symphonic word style. I also couldn’t find too much about Paolo, speaking. There are not too many interviews and photos are also very limited. I talked to family and friends, until I found a video of him speaking in an interview and it was enough for me.
Telling the true story of the Gucci fashion brand empire, with superstars like Lady Gaga, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons and Adam Driver, Jared Leto shines in the role of Paolo Gucci (Al Pacino’s fictional son and cousin of the protagonist Adam Driver). The Oscar nomination really demonstrates the total transformation where Jared Leto is totally unrecognizable as a fat bald man with mustaches and a strong Italian accent, appearing in history as the most mistreated of the Gucci family, for not taking into account his artistic skills. And what is not in the movies is that the real Paolo Gucci sent Father Aldo Gucci (Al Pacino in fiction) to jail when he betrayed him for tax evasion. Paolo didn’t fare too well either when he left his second wife, Jenny, to have two more children with a 19-year-old mistress. And after filing for bankruptcy to end five weeks in jail for failing to pay child support for his eldest daughter, he died at 64 in London of chronic hepatitis.
-Being completely unrecognizable in ‘House of Gucci’, do you realize that most people would not have even realized that Jared Leto is behind the character of Paolo Gucci?-
“It’s something that I appreciate a lot because all my life I prefer that people look at the character and not at Jared Leto. I remember a story with Harrison Ford, with his first job. He had played a hotel bellboy and after filming the first scene they called him into the studio to say, We don’t see a movie star there, and he told them, It’s funny, because I thought you wanted to see a hotel bellboy. . Therefore, I am not on the path of stardom in the cinema, I prefer the path of developing a solid character.
-So the idea behind the unrecognizable interpretation as Paolo Gucci is totally yours?-
“We had conversations with the director, Ridley Scott. At first they had sent me the script to play another character. And when I read it, I said that I responded better to this person, with the idea of the dreaming artist, with so many creative aspirations. And when we met with Ridley I said: I’d love to do this if you’ll let me make it absolutely crazy. And he accepted with a: I think it’s fantastic. The rest is history.”
-Is it true that the director Ridley Scott did not recognize you the first time he saw you in makeup in the studio?-
“Who’s that funny fat guy in the studio?” he asked. That was the first time he saw me in the makeup.”
-And how was the first meeting with Al Pacino?-
“Oh, it was amazing. The power that Al has for being Al… when he starts talking in his deep voice… The funny thing was that I also arrived dressed in my suit and makeup, I stood next to him as if I knew him and now I know that he knows He asked who I was, because I kept telling him: Dad in a thick Italian accent, until someone told him: It’s Jared and he knelt down with a bow (laughs).
-And another singer like Lady Gaga, accompanying you as an actress?-
“The experience was beautiful and very, very, very special. It was an absolute honor to be in front of such a great presence as the Great Lady Gaga, a true American artist of all times. It was exciting. We all do good things from time to time and we are lucky to do what we do, but this shoot was something very special for me. I feel grateful to have worked with those who I consider my heroes and that they have trusted me. I just tried to contribute hoping not to ruin the movie (laughing). I’m honestly happy to be a part of this team, beyond any nomination.”
-When you won the Oscar with ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ hadn’t they also won the Oscar in the category of Best Makeup and Hairstyling?-
“Yes, and they totally deserved it, because they really worked very hard there with an actual budget of $250.”
-How was the process of physical transformation as Paolo Gucci really?-
“We only had three weeks to prepare, because the person I had started with quit. I was about to call Ridley to tell him that I didn’t know if he was sure to do this, that I was going to have to find someone else, until I saw a beautiful movie called ‘Border’, where they used hairpieces in a very interesting way ( where with a complex make-up they transformed European actors into goblins). It was a work of geniuses. And I looked up this Swedish genius named Goran Lundstrom who was insane enough to agree on such short notice. That’s how we started the race… for the Oscar.”
-Is there nothing of Jared Leto in Paolo Gucci?-
“I identified myself with Paolo Gucci from the beginning, because of the desire to be an artist, the desire to create something and share it with the world. His desire to be taken seriously, to be appreciated, to be loved. All of those things, in a way it’s kind of like a Shakespearean story, with this weird family. And I think Paolo was also a kind of clown prince, a tragic figure. He is someone who could not achieve what he dreamed of. He broke my heart the same way he filled it.”
-In ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ you had played a transvestite and then you were the bad guy in the movie as Joker in ‘Suicide Squad’. And Paolo Gucci isn’t the best either, considering he sent his father to jail. What style of movie characters do you like on a personal level?
“I love the bad guys in the movie, like Jack Nicholson in ‘No Exit.’ I don’t know if De Niro is the bad guy in ‘Taxi Driver’… also Hal in ‘2001 Space Odyssey’ who is so interesting for being a computer and also ‘Jaws’ or even King Kong. I can’t stop giving you examples. Do we have more time?”