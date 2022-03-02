From ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ to ‘House of Gucci’, the art of ceasing to be Jared Leto

Although he is not among the Oscar nominations, Jared Leto It really does figure among the Oscar nominations. It is that being so difficult to recognize him behind the character of Paul Gucci on “House of Gucci”, he also has a lot to do with the category’s favorite Oscar nomination Best Hair & Makeup (The only nomination ‘House of Gucci’ received despite other breakout performances from Lady Gaga, Al Pacino, Adam Driver and Jeremy Irons.) And when competing in this category against “Coming 2 America” by Eddie Murphy, “cruella” by Emma Stone, the special effects of “dune” And till “Tammy Faye’s Eyes” of Jessica Chastain, it will be difficult for Jared Leto to lose. Forgiveness. It will be difficult for her to lose the Best Makeup and Hairstyle of “House of Gucci”. -What is the big difference between the rock star Jared Leto and the actor?- “Jared Leto, the singer does not need hairpieces or wigs to work. I might as well do it, I’m a creative person who loves movies and music. It’s a wonderful thing and I recommend it (laughs).”

-But is it possible to take advantage of the experience of music in your work as an actor?- “Yes, there is a lot in common, actually. Italian for example is a musical language. It’s got so much melody… and Paolo’s (Gucci) voice was key to playing the ‘House of Gucci’ character. I have a rather boring, dry and monotonous voice in my life. And it was so much fun to be able to pull the Italian strings to throw myself into that symphonic word style. I also couldn’t find too much about Paolo, speaking. There are not too many interviews and photos are also very limited. I talked to family and friends, until I found a video of him speaking in an interview and it was enough for me. Telling the true story of the Gucci fashion brand empire, with superstars like Lady Gaga, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons and Adam Driver, Jared Leto shines in the role of Paolo Gucci (Al Pacino’s fictional son and cousin of the protagonist Adam Driver). The Oscar nomination really demonstrates the total transformation where Jared Leto is totally unrecognizable as a fat bald man with mustaches and a strong Italian accent, appearing in history as the most mistreated of the Gucci family, for not taking into account his artistic skills. And what is not in the movies is that the real Paolo Gucci sent Father Aldo Gucci (Al Pacino in fiction) to jail when he betrayed him for tax evasion. Paolo didn’t fare too well either when he left his second wife, Jenny, to have two more children with a 19-year-old mistress. And after filing for bankruptcy to end five weeks in jail for failing to pay child support for his eldest daughter, he died at 64 in London of chronic hepatitis.

Jared Leto won an Oscar in 2014 for his work on “Dallas Buyers Club.”

-Being completely unrecognizable in ‘House of Gucci’, do you realize that most people would not have even realized that Jared Leto is behind the character of Paolo Gucci?- “It’s something that I appreciate a lot because all my life I prefer that people look at the character and not at Jared Leto. I remember a story with Harrison Ford, with his first job. He had played a hotel bellboy and after filming the first scene they called him into the studio to say, We don’t see a movie star there, and he told them, It’s funny, because I thought you wanted to see a hotel bellboy. . Therefore, I am not on the path of stardom in the cinema, I prefer the path of developing a solid character. -So the idea behind the unrecognizable interpretation as Paolo Gucci is totally yours?- “We had conversations with the director, Ridley Scott. At first they had sent me the script to play another character. And when I read it, I said that I responded better to this person, with the idea of ​​the dreaming artist, with so many creative aspirations. And when we met with Ridley I said: I’d love to do this if you’ll let me make it absolutely crazy. And he accepted with a: I think it’s fantastic. The rest is history.” -Is it true that the director Ridley Scott did not recognize you the first time he saw you in makeup in the studio?- “Who’s that funny fat guy in the studio?” he asked. That was the first time he saw me in the makeup.” -And how was the first meeting with Al Pacino?-

“Oh, it was amazing. The power that Al has for being Al… when he starts talking in his deep voice… The funny thing was that I also arrived dressed in my suit and makeup, I stood next to him as if I knew him and now I know that he knows He asked who I was, because I kept telling him: Dad in a thick Italian accent, until someone told him: It’s Jared and he knelt down with a bow (laughs).

“Oh, it was amazing. The power that Al has for being Al…when he starts talking in his deep voice…,” Leto mentioned.