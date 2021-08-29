From Daniel Craig to Dwayne Johnson, here are the highest salaries of movie stars

L’era of streaming has disrupted the film industry from multiple perspectives, including, of course, the economic one. For several years now, Hollywood has changed its metric of success, moving from box office prowess to the number of views and subscribers of the increasingly numerous streaming platforms. The pandemic in 2020 accelerated this process significantly, but many believe that change was bound to happen in any case. One thing, however, remained unchanged: movie stars still want to be paid as movie stars, no matter what ‘medium’ your work is intended for.

Following this reflection and in the light of recent diatribes that have even ended up in court (see Scarlett Johansson suing Disney), Variety has published an updated ranking with the 17 highest salaries received by the stars, which you can find at the bottom of the article.

From studios to streamers: the cachets of the stars

In 1996 he thought about it Jim Carrey with the dark comedy The pain in the ass (The Cable Guy) to lead the way, setting it as a standard salary for the best talents 20 million dollars to film. A cap still required from the studios for the so-called headlining titles coming out in theaters, to which they have adhered, for example Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt And Chris Hemsworth as cachet respectively for The Lost City of D (Paramount), Bullet Train (Sony) e Thor: Love and Thunder (Disney). To go down, we find Chris Pine with $ 11.5 million asked Paramount for Dungeons and Dragons And Robert Pattinson with ‘only’ $ 3 million to play the new Batman in Matt Reeves’ long-awaited Warner Bros.

Netflix and Amazon the richest

Five years ago, many of these paydays would have been top of the line, but paradoxically they are now fading in the face of the riches offered by Netflix, Amazon, and other flagship streamers. Daniel Craig, for example, he is the one who found the most profitable deal: 100 million dollars thanks to the sale of two sequels to Knives Out by Rian Johnson.

Dinner with crime, $ 400 million deal with Netflix for two sequels

The new equation created exponentially higher prepayments, including the $ 30 million Amazon insured to have Dwayne Johnson in Red One, which could rise to 50 million when the backend is finalized. 30 million dollars also for Leonardo Dicaprio and $ 25 million for Jennifer Lawrence in the catastrophic Netflix comedy directed by Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up. Netflix always pays Julia Roberts 25 million for the thriller Leave the World Behind and about $ 20 million a Ryan Gosling for The Gray Man, including a multipicture bonus.

Warner Bros comes to terms with its decision to launch all 2021 movies simultaneously in theaters and streaming on HBO Max. The result was pay Denzel Washington $ 40 million for Until the last clue, same figure destined for Will Smith for King Richard, where he holds the dual role of producer-actor.

King Richard, Will Smith father of Venus and Serena in the biopic trailer

Keanu Reeves he will be entitled to payment of the arrears in addition to the $ 12-14 million he earned for the next one Matrix 4. Amazon Studios, on the other hand, deposited $ 15 million into the bank account of Michael B. Jordan after subtracting Without remorse to Paramount.

Separate speech for Tom Cruise. The actor, in fact, remained one of the few traditional movie stars to claim the salary on the backend participation, that is, before the studio earns even a penny from the box office proceeds. This entitles him to tens of millions of dollars in bonuses after box office results. He earns $ 13 million from Paramount for his upfront compensation in Top Gun: Maverick, but that figure is bound to fly much higher if the film is a success.

Below is the ranking published by Variety: