From December 1 to 4 at the CCPUCP: Brazilian Film Festival

The Cultural Center of the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru presents the Brazilian Film Festival, a film event organized by Linhas Produções Culturais, in collaboration with the Embassy of Brazil in Lima, which brings with it a collection of 10 contemporary titles.

From December 1 to 4, the public will be able to enjoy this great variety of Brazilian films in the Blue Room, located on the first floor of the PUCP Cultural Center.

Tickets are on sale at the CCPUCP ticket office and at ccpucpencasa.com.

DAILY PROGRAMMING

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1

7:30 PM EDUARDO AND MONICA

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2

5:00 PM PACARRETE

7:00 PM GIVE REFERENCES TO EVERYONE – DORIVAL CAYMMI

8:30 PM PIXINGUINHA, A CARING MAN

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3

4:30 PM TARSILINHA

6:30 PM PEDRO’S JOURNEY

8:30 PM PRIVATE DESERT

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4

4:30 PM TIES

6:30 PM TO OUR CHILDREN

8:30 PM MARS ONE

EDUARDO AND MONICA

Brazil | Drama, romance | Color | 2020 | 114 min

Original title: EDUARDO & MONICA

original language: Portuguese

Address: Rene Sampaio

Script: Claudia Souto, Jessica Candal, Matheus Souza, Michele Frantz.

Photography: Gustavo Hadba

Music: Fabiano Krieger, Lucas Marcier, Pedro Guedes

Production: Globo Filmes, Publisher

Performers: Alice Braga, Gabriel Leone, Otávio Augusto, Fabrício Boliveira, Juliana Carneiro da Cunha, Eli Ferreira, Victor Lamoglia, Ivan Mendes, Digão Ribeiro, Luísa Viotti, Bruna Spinola.

SYNOPSIS: A couple must overcome a series of problems to enjoy their love in Brasilia at the end of the 80s. Mixing drama, theatricality and poetry, the film is inspired by the famous song by Renato Russo.

TRAILER: https://youtu.be/LGRRhY-HZaE

____________________________________

PACKAGE

Brazil | Drama | Color | 2019 | 97 min

Original title: PACKAGE

original language: Portuguese

Address: Allan Deberton

Script: André Araújo, Samuel Brasileiro, Allan Deberton, Natália Maia

Photography: beto martins

Production: Deberton Entertainment

Performers: Marcelia Cartazo, João Miguel, Zezita Matos, Soia Lira, Samya De Lavor, Edneia Tutti, Débora Ingrid

SYNOPSIS: Pacarrete, a crazy old ballet dancer from Russas, in the Brazilian countryside, has only one wish in the world: to keep her dreams alive.

TRAILER: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XCmOjikkNkY

____________________________________

GIVE REFERENCES TO EVERYONE – DORIVAL CAYMMI

Brazil | Documentary | Color | 2018 |73min

Original title: GIVE LEMBRANCAS TO EVERYONE – DORIVAL CAYMMI

original language: Portuguese

Address: Fabio Di Fiore, Thiago Di Fiore

Script: Fabio Di Fiore, Thiago Di Fiore

SYNOPSIS: In 94 years of life, Dorival Caymmi sang, composed, wrote and thought about Bahía, even when he was far from her. Together with Jorge Amado, he is considered one of those responsible for the Bahian imaginary. Loved ones and professionals who came into contact with him remember his life and the construction of his career as an icon of Brazilian culture.

TRAILER: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qD39fIOlYy0

____________________________________

PIXINGUINHA – A CARING MAN

Brazil | Drama | Color | 2021 |101min

Original title: PIXINGUINHA – UM CARINHOSO HOMEM

original language: Portuguese

Address: Allan Fiterman, Denise Saraceni

Script: Manuela Dias, Denise Saraceni

Photography: Jean-Benoit Crepon

Production: Ipê Cinematographic Arts, Globo Filmes.

Performers: Seu Jorge, Taís Araújo, Valber Alves, Tuca Andrada, Jorge Aragão, Pierre Baitelli, Luis Barcelos, Luan Bonitinho, Ana Paula Bouzas, Pretinho da Serrinha, Dan Ferreira, Ângelo Flávio, Milton Gonçalves

SYNOPSIS: It tells the story of MPB’s father, Alfredo da Rocha Vianna Junior (1897-1973), Pixinguinha. He was a misunderstood genius who was far ahead of his time and only years later was his importance recognized.

TRAILER: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LUqSZ8J3XJg&ab_channel=DowntownFilmes

____________________________________

tarsilinha

Brazil | Animation | Color | 2021 |92min

Original title: tarsilinha

original language: Portuguese

Address: Celia Catunda, Kiko Mistrorigo

Script: Fernando Salem, Marcus Aurelio Pimenta

Music: Zeca Baleiro, Zezinho Mutarelli

Production: Pinguim Content

SYNOPSIS: Tarsilinha undertakes a journey to save her mother’s memory. The only way to do that is to find her mother’s stolen memories and overcome her own fears.

TRAILER: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oHq5LP_c6Ig&ab_channel=Fundaci%C3%B3nTeatroaMil

____________________________________

PETER’S JOURNEY

Brazil | Historical drama | Color | 2021 |96min



Original title: TO PEDRO’S JOURNEY

original language: Portuguese

Address: Lais Bodanzky

Script: Laís Bodanzky, Luiz Bolognesi, Chico Mattoso.

Photography: Pedro J. Marquez

Production: Co-production Brazil-Portugal; Biônica Filmes, Buriti Filmes, O Som ea Fúria, Sereno Filmes.

Performers: Cauã Reymond

SYNOPSIS: In 1831, the first emperor of Brazil returned to Europe under adverse conditions, on the English warship Warspite. Given his abdication to the throne of Brazil, it is a moment of deep reflection for D. Pedro I, who reflects on the errors and successes of his management from the moment he arrived in the country with his family at age 10. years, in 1808.

TRAILER: https://youtu.be/aRjlCXy1zeY

____________________________________

PARTICULAR DESERT

Brazil | Drama, romance | Color | 2021 |125min



Original title: PARTICULAR DESERT

original language: Portuguese

Address: Aly Muritiba

Script: Henrique Dos Santos, Aly Muritiba

Photography: Luis Armando Arteaga

Music: Philip Ayres

Production: Co-production Brazil-Portugal; Audiovisual Graph, Fado Films

Performers: Antonio Saboia, Pedro Fasanaro, Luthero Almeida, Thomas Aquino, Laila Garin, Sandro Guerra, Otavio Linhares, Zezita Matos, Cynthia Senek

SYNOPSIS: Daniel is a police academy instructor who has been suspended after an internal investigation, so he travels the country in search of a real encounter with Sara, whom he met online.

AWARDS AND FESTIVALS:

2022: Platino Awards: Nominated for Best Screenplay

TRAILER: https://youtu.be/73KGXAlKucw

____________________________________

TIES

Brazil | family comedy | Color | 2019 |97min

Original title: LAÇOS

original language: Portuguese

Address: Daniel Rezende

Script: Thiago Dottori, Carolina Nishikubo

Photography: serra blue

Music: Fabio Goes

Production: Quintal Digital, Maurício de Souza Cinematographic Productions, Latina Studio, Paris Productions

Performers: Giulia Benitte, Kevin Vechiatto, Laura Rauseo, Gabriel Moreira, Fafá Rennó, Rodrigo Santoro, Paulho Vilhena, Rodolfo Amorim, Cácia Goulart, Gabriel Blotto,

SYNOPSIS: Based on the graphic novel by Lu and Vitor Cafaggi and derived from the comics written by Mauricio de Sousa. Jimmy Five gathers his friends to find his kidnapped dog Fluffy.

TRAILER: https://youtu.be/Mjz_IqLtI58

____________________________________

TO OUR KIDS

Brazil | Drama| Color | 2019 |107min

Original title: YEARS OF OUR CHILDREN

original language: Portuguese

Address: Maria de Medeiros

Script: Laura Castro, Maria de Medeiros

Photography: Edgar Moura

Production: Co-production Brazil-Portugal; Bossa Nova Films, Globo Films, Zed Films

Performers: Aldri Anunciação, Jupy Azevedo, Laura Castro, Denize Crispim, José De Abreu, Claudio Lins, Ricardo Pereira, Antonio Pitanga, Marieta Severo

SYNOPSIS: Eva and Eva dream of having a child in paradise, while an HIV-positive boy reads Moby Dick at the bottom of an empty pool. Eva is Tânia, a young woman studying to pass a public exam and become a judge. The other Eva is Vanessa, an executive who works at a large advertising agency.

TRAILER: https://youtu.be/4wXrVjPYb_M

____________________________________

MARS ONE

Brazil | Drama| Color | 2022 |115min

Original title: mars um

original language: Portuguese

Address:

gabriel martins

Script: gabriel martins

Photography: Leonardo Feliciano

Music:

Daniel Simitán

Performers: Cícero Lucas, Carlos Francisco, Rejane Faria, Camilla Damião, Russo Apr, Robson Vieira, Tatiana Carvalho Costa, Renato Novaes, Josi Lopes, Katia Aracelle, Thiago Cesãrio, Pablo Giorgio

SYNOPSIS: A lower-middle-class black family tries to keep up their spirits and dreams in the months that follow the election of a right-wing president; a man who represents everything they are not.

AWARDS AND FESTIVALS:

2022: Sundance Film Festival: Official Section for international films in competition

TRAILER: https://youtu.be/jFMBb7Z5N24

PRESENTIAL CINEMA

BRAZILIAN FILM FESTIVAL

From December 1 to 4

PLACE

Blue Room CCPUCP

Avenida Camino Real 1075. San Isidro

TICKETING

At the CCPUCP ticket office or at www.ccpucpencasa.com.



S/15.00 | General

S/13.00 | Students

S/13.00 | retired

S/10.00 | PUCP Special Price

S/12.50 | Subscriber Price El Comercio

S/12.50 | BBVA price

