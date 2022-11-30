From December 1 to 4 at the CCPUCP: Brazilian Film Festival
The Cultural Center of the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru presents the Brazilian Film Festival, a film event organized by Linhas Produções Culturais, in collaboration with the Embassy of Brazil in Lima, which brings with it a collection of 10 contemporary titles.
From December 1 to 4, the public will be able to enjoy this great variety of Brazilian films in the Blue Room, located on the first floor of the PUCP Cultural Center.
Tickets are on sale at the CCPUCP ticket office and at ccpucpencasa.com.
DAILY PROGRAMMING
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1
7:30 PM EDUARDO AND MONICA
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2
5:00 PM PACARRETE
7:00 PM GIVE REFERENCES TO EVERYONE – DORIVAL CAYMMI
8:30 PM PIXINGUINHA, A CARING MAN
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3
4:30 PM TARSILINHA
6:30 PM PEDRO’S JOURNEY
8:30 PM PRIVATE DESERT
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4
4:30 PM TIES
6:30 PM TO OUR CHILDREN
8:30 PM MARS ONE
EDUARDO AND MONICA
Brazil | Drama, romance | Color | 2020 | 114 min
Original title: EDUARDO & MONICA
original language: Portuguese
Address: Rene Sampaio
Script: Claudia Souto, Jessica Candal, Matheus Souza, Michele Frantz.
Photography: Gustavo Hadba
Music: Fabiano Krieger, Lucas Marcier, Pedro Guedes
Production: Globo Filmes, Publisher
Performers: Alice Braga, Gabriel Leone, Otávio Augusto, Fabrício Boliveira, Juliana Carneiro da Cunha, Eli Ferreira, Victor Lamoglia, Ivan Mendes, Digão Ribeiro, Luísa Viotti, Bruna Spinola.
SYNOPSIS: A couple must overcome a series of problems to enjoy their love in Brasilia at the end of the 80s. Mixing drama, theatricality and poetry, the film is inspired by the famous song by Renato Russo.
TRAILER: https://youtu.be/LGRRhY-HZaE
____________________________________
PACKAGE
Brazil | Drama | Color | 2019 | 97 min
Original title: PACKAGE
original language: Portuguese
Address: Allan Deberton
Script: André Araújo, Samuel Brasileiro, Allan Deberton, Natália Maia
Photography: beto martins
Production: Deberton Entertainment
Performers: Marcelia Cartazo, João Miguel, Zezita Matos, Soia Lira, Samya De Lavor, Edneia Tutti, Débora Ingrid
SYNOPSIS: Pacarrete, a crazy old ballet dancer from Russas, in the Brazilian countryside, has only one wish in the world: to keep her dreams alive.
TRAILER: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XCmOjikkNkY
____________________________________
GIVE REFERENCES TO EVERYONE – DORIVAL CAYMMI
Brazil | Documentary | Color | 2018 |73min
Original title: GIVE LEMBRANCAS TO EVERYONE – DORIVAL CAYMMI
original language: Portuguese
Address: Fabio Di Fiore, Thiago Di Fiore
Script: Fabio Di Fiore, Thiago Di Fiore
SYNOPSIS: In 94 years of life, Dorival Caymmi sang, composed, wrote and thought about Bahía, even when he was far from her. Together with Jorge Amado, he is considered one of those responsible for the Bahian imaginary. Loved ones and professionals who came into contact with him remember his life and the construction of his career as an icon of Brazilian culture.
TRAILER: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qD39fIOlYy0
____________________________________
PIXINGUINHA – A CARING MAN
Brazil | Drama | Color | 2021 |101min
Original title: PIXINGUINHA – UM CARINHOSO HOMEM
original language: Portuguese
Address: Allan Fiterman, Denise Saraceni
Script: Manuela Dias, Denise Saraceni
Photography: Jean-Benoit Crepon
Production: Ipê Cinematographic Arts, Globo Filmes.
Performers: Seu Jorge, Taís Araújo, Valber Alves, Tuca Andrada, Jorge Aragão, Pierre Baitelli, Luis Barcelos, Luan Bonitinho, Ana Paula Bouzas, Pretinho da Serrinha, Dan Ferreira, Ângelo Flávio, Milton Gonçalves
SYNOPSIS: It tells the story of MPB’s father, Alfredo da Rocha Vianna Junior (1897-1973), Pixinguinha. He was a misunderstood genius who was far ahead of his time and only years later was his importance recognized.
TRAILER: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LUqSZ8J3XJg&ab_channel=DowntownFilmes
____________________________________
tarsilinha
Brazil | Animation | Color | 2021 |92min
Original title: tarsilinha
original language: Portuguese
Address: Celia Catunda, Kiko Mistrorigo
Script: Fernando Salem, Marcus Aurelio Pimenta
Music: Zeca Baleiro, Zezinho Mutarelli
Production: Pinguim Content
SYNOPSIS: Tarsilinha undertakes a journey to save her mother’s memory. The only way to do that is to find her mother’s stolen memories and overcome her own fears.
TRAILER: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oHq5LP_c6Ig&ab_channel=Fundaci%C3%B3nTeatroaMil
____________________________________
PETER’S JOURNEY
Brazil | Historical drama | Color | 2021 |96min
Original title: TO PEDRO’S JOURNEY
original language: Portuguese
Address: Lais Bodanzky
Script: Laís Bodanzky, Luiz Bolognesi, Chico Mattoso.
Photography: Pedro J. Marquez
Production: Co-production Brazil-Portugal; Biônica Filmes, Buriti Filmes, O Som ea Fúria, Sereno Filmes.
Performers: Cauã Reymond
SYNOPSIS: In 1831, the first emperor of Brazil returned to Europe under adverse conditions, on the English warship Warspite. Given his abdication to the throne of Brazil, it is a moment of deep reflection for D. Pedro I, who reflects on the errors and successes of his management from the moment he arrived in the country with his family at age 10. years, in 1808.
TRAILER: https://youtu.be/aRjlCXy1zeY
____________________________________
PARTICULAR DESERT
Brazil | Drama, romance | Color | 2021 |125min
Original title: PARTICULAR DESERT
original language: Portuguese
Address: Aly Muritiba
Script: Henrique Dos Santos, Aly Muritiba
Photography: Luis Armando Arteaga
Music: Philip Ayres
Production: Co-production Brazil-Portugal; Audiovisual Graph, Fado Films
Performers: Antonio Saboia, Pedro Fasanaro, Luthero Almeida, Thomas Aquino, Laila Garin, Sandro Guerra, Otavio Linhares, Zezita Matos, Cynthia Senek
SYNOPSIS: Daniel is a police academy instructor who has been suspended after an internal investigation, so he travels the country in search of a real encounter with Sara, whom he met online.
AWARDS AND FESTIVALS:
2022: Platino Awards: Nominated for Best Screenplay
TRAILER: https://youtu.be/73KGXAlKucw
____________________________________
TIES
Brazil | family comedy | Color | 2019 |97min
Original title: LAÇOS
original language: Portuguese
Address: Daniel Rezende
Script: Thiago Dottori, Carolina Nishikubo
Photography: serra blue
Music: Fabio Goes
Production: Quintal Digital, Maurício de Souza Cinematographic Productions, Latina Studio, Paris Productions
Performers: Giulia Benitte, Kevin Vechiatto, Laura Rauseo, Gabriel Moreira, Fafá Rennó, Rodrigo Santoro, Paulho Vilhena, Rodolfo Amorim, Cácia Goulart, Gabriel Blotto,
SYNOPSIS: Based on the graphic novel by Lu and Vitor Cafaggi and derived from the comics written by Mauricio de Sousa. Jimmy Five gathers his friends to find his kidnapped dog Fluffy.
TRAILER: https://youtu.be/Mjz_IqLtI58
____________________________________
TO OUR KIDS
Brazil | Drama| Color | 2019 |107min
Original title: YEARS OF OUR CHILDREN
original language: Portuguese
Address: Maria de Medeiros
Script: Laura Castro, Maria de Medeiros
Photography: Edgar Moura
Production: Co-production Brazil-Portugal; Bossa Nova Films, Globo Films, Zed Films
Performers: Aldri Anunciação, Jupy Azevedo, Laura Castro, Denize Crispim, José De Abreu, Claudio Lins, Ricardo Pereira, Antonio Pitanga, Marieta Severo
SYNOPSIS: Eva and Eva dream of having a child in paradise, while an HIV-positive boy reads Moby Dick at the bottom of an empty pool. Eva is Tânia, a young woman studying to pass a public exam and become a judge. The other Eva is Vanessa, an executive who works at a large advertising agency.
TRAILER: https://youtu.be/4wXrVjPYb_M
____________________________________
MARS ONE
Brazil | Drama| Color | 2022 |115min
Original title: mars um
original language: Portuguese
Address:
gabriel martins
Script: gabriel martins
Photography: Leonardo Feliciano
Music:
Daniel Simitán
Performers: Cícero Lucas, Carlos Francisco, Rejane Faria, Camilla Damião, Russo Apr, Robson Vieira, Tatiana Carvalho Costa, Renato Novaes, Josi Lopes, Katia Aracelle, Thiago Cesãrio, Pablo Giorgio
SYNOPSIS: A lower-middle-class black family tries to keep up their spirits and dreams in the months that follow the election of a right-wing president; a man who represents everything they are not.
AWARDS AND FESTIVALS:
2022: Sundance Film Festival: Official Section for international films in competition
TRAILER: https://youtu.be/jFMBb7Z5N24
PRESENTIAL CINEMA
BRAZILIAN FILM FESTIVAL
From December 1 to 4
PLACE
Blue Room CCPUCP
Avenida Camino Real 1075. San Isidro
TICKETING
At the CCPUCP ticket office or at www.ccpucpencasa.com.
S/15.00 | General
S/13.00 | Students
S/13.00 | retired
S/10.00 | PUCP Special Price
S/12.50 | Subscriber Price El Comercio
S/12.50 | BBVA price
(n.d.).