From December 23 to January 9 a channel dedicated to the Simpsons and Family Guy on FOX + 1

To celebrate the Christmas season with the two craziest families in America Fox dedicates an entire channel to them. This is Fox + 1 (117, by Sky) from 23 to 31 December will become Fox The Simpsons which then from 1 to 9 January, on the occasion of the arrival of the new year, will give way to Fox Family Guy. Fox + 1 (117, by Sky) for the occasion will turn into a maxi marathon of episodes of the two families. The latter have made history and excited the most passionate public. A winning combination that is ready to offer fun and laughter guaranteed with over 280 episodes throughout the holiday season.

Some episodes of the Simpsons and Family Guy that we will see on Fox

Among the episodes that will be visible during the holidays we remember some with great guest stars such as Stan Lee, in the eighteenth episode of the thirteenth season, which inspires Bart to create a cartoon “Crazy Dad” inspired by Homer, Natalie Portman, in the twelfth episode of the eighteenth season, who plays Darcy the girl Bart and Daniel Radcliffe falls in love with, in the fourth episode of the twenty-second season, in which he plays Edmund the vampire in disguise that Lisa falls in love with

For the Griffin, Robert Downey Jr, in the seventeenth episode of the fourth season, plays the role of Lois’s psychopathic brother, Cate Blanchett, in the nineteenth episode of the tenth season, is Penelope, the love of Stewie, also passionate about tactical weapons and Elizabeth Banks, in the first episode of season 11, she is the wife of the family of friends who challenges the Family Guy to climb Mount Everest.

We remember that Fox is an Italian thematic entertainment television network mainly dedicated to foreign television series of various genres. On 1 July 2021 it moved to channel 116, also broadcasting a selection of Fox Crime programs, which has ceased broadcasting. The logo undergoes a small change, with the removal of the HD writing from it being the HD version the only one available via satellite and streaming. The SD version continues to be visible only on digital terrestrial.