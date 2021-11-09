from December we will fly with Ryanair Comiso

Comiso – The Ryanair company has announced that starting from December 17 and for the next few months it will cover the Comiso – Rome Fiumicino route with daily flights that until March will be the subject of a discounted rate promotion, subject to booking by November 12. This is the seventh route operated by Ryanair on Comiso, after Milan Malpensa, Bergamo Orio al Serio, Pisa, Bologna, Bari, Brussels.

“As is well known – comments the CEO of Soaco Rosario Dibennardo – the possibility of flying from Comiso to the capital was interrupted last October 15, after Alitalia, which guaranteed the route as the carrier assigned the call for continuity territorial, has ceased all activities. We immediately put in place our commitment together with the institutions involved (Mit, the Sicilian Region, Enac, the Municipality of Comiso) so that this announcement, so important and strategic for our airport and for our territory, is republished as soon as possible and that the funds provided by the Government are invested to continue to guarantee Sicilian passengers the right to travel at controlled rates. However, we know that the time needed to complete the procedure for publishing the new tender in the European Official Journal will not be short. In the meantime, Ryanair, after the Ministry has freed the route to Rome from the exclusivity constraint linked to the ban, will undertake to cover it for the benefit of all those who need to travel to Rome for personal, work, health reasons, as well as and to reach the Fiumicino hub for international airports “.





“In taking note of Ryanair’s start of flights to Rome – comments President Giuseppe Mistretta -, I renew the priority sense of our commitment which remains aimed at the need to restore territorial continuity as soon as possible, which as we have always said represents a strategic and indispensable opportunity. I hope that the tender can be reconfigured as soon as possible, in fact the two daily flights to and from Fiumicino, with our traffic data, cannot be sustainable by any airline. Alitalia practically never operated them. Territorial continuity is an achievement for the territory because it contractually commits the company to operate the flights for the entire period established in the announcement, at a price established in advance that is not subject to change, not even by purchasing the ticket the day before departure. Furthermore, the connection must not be a mere shuttle connection but must also ensure other essential services for the area, such as the transport of people on stretchers, radio drugs and goods. A service therefore with added value. I hope that the institutions together can support the restoration of the previous routes which also represent the possibility, through the Linate and Fiumicino hubs, to be connected by Comiso also to intercontinental destinations ».

In the meantime, the Soaco executives announce the absolutely positive trend in the passenger trend at Comiso airport in the coming months, with all data increasing compared to the same period of 2019, before the start of the pandemic: also in October there is a 7% increase in passengers compared to 2019 and 162% compared to 2020.