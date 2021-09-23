from Deep Space Terror to La La Land

Today we propose you 5 endings impossible to forget, from the cult sci-fi of the ’70s Terror from deep space to the romantic musical La La Land.

We warn you, of course, that the article contains heavy spoilers practically everywhere, so read on at your own risk.

Terror of deep space by Philip Kaufman : The story of the invasion of Earth by an alien race replacing humans with dangerous doppelgangers, plays the big twist right at the very end when, in a heartbreaking sequence, survivor Nancy meets main hero, Matthew, and smiles happy to see him still alive. But Matthew points to her and lets out an inhuman cry, revealing to the woman (and the audience) that he has been infected by aliens.

La La Land by Damien Chazelle : Mia (Emma Stone) and her husband (Tom Everett Scott) walk into a jazz bar and suddenly she realizes she is in the club of Sebastian (Ryan Gosling), her old love. The relationship between the two has been at the center of the film since the opening scene, and Chazelle takes the last few minutes before the credits to relive the entire film in an epochal sequence of dream, fantasy and memory, during which the film machine folds in on itself and everything collides between music and images. Then a single glance between Mia and Sebastian, eyes of tears but happy and complete, and no words because the images (and the music) have already said it all.

The oilman by Paul Thomas Anderson : For a memorable film full of mind games, the finale of The Oilman designed by Paul Thomas Anderson comes like a blow … literally. Eli Sunday (Paul Dano) goes to Daniel Plainview (Daniel Day-Lewis) in the hope of selling him some land for oil, the protagonist pretends to be ready to accept but only if Eli, a preacher, agrees to renounce his faith . Sunday does, but after this great humiliation Plainview reveals that the land has no value since the oil has already been extracted. As if that weren't enough, Daniel kills Eli by smashing his head with a pin, and in the last dialogue, with a strong meta-cinematographic flavor, he shouts: "I've finished!" Credits.

The good, the bad and the ugly by Sergio Leone : one of the greatest spaghetti westerns of all time could not fail to end with one of the best endings ever: in the film three outlaws look for the same treasure buried in a cemetery against the backdrop of the American Civil War, and after the long adventure narrated the film ends on a perfect and iconic sequence during which the three protagonists face off in a deadly 'triello'. As in La La Land but at the opposite poles of the film manual, Leone's ending is an enormous sleight of hand made up of music, editing, direction and interpretations, especially of looks, which also manages to keep the promise made to the spectator right from the title.

: one of the greatest spaghetti westerns of all time could not fail to end with one of the best endings ever: in the film three outlaws look for the same treasure buried in a cemetery against the backdrop of the American Civil War, and after the long adventure narrated the film ends on a perfect and iconic sequence during which the three protagonists face off in a deadly ‘triello’. As in La La Land but at the opposite poles of the film manual, Leone’s ending is an enormous sleight of hand made up of music, editing, direction and interpretations, especially of looks, which also manages to keep the promise made to the spectator right from the title. Inception by Christopher Nolan: One of the most discussed and talked about endings ever, accompanied by the melancholy notes of Hans Zimmer: the protagonist Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio) is finally back to his children after a dangerous industrial espionage mission set in the world of dreams, but before embracing the his kids want to make sure he really woke up by rolling his spinning top totem pole. He throws the trinket on the table but the call of the children is too strong, and then he decides to go towards them before the top stops spinning: the top will never stop, however, because Christopher Nolan cuts off the credits before answering the big question.

