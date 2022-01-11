From Delta to Omicron, from Mu to Deltacron: here are the variants of Covid that are circulating at the moment

Not only Omicron And Delta, there are also old acquaintances like Alpha And Beta among the «special guarded» variants currently in circulation in the world, kept in sight thanks to the genetic sequences of the SarsCoV2 virus collected in over 170 countries and deposited in the international database Gisaid, as well as in related platforms Genebank And Nextstrain. More than one million genetic maps of the virus deposited since 11 January 2020, when China decided to make public the first sequence of the virus.

It is on these platforms that sequences of the most recent versions of the SarsCoV2 virus have also arrived, such as the B1.640 seen for the first time in Congo and arrived in France, the Mu identified in Colombia or the one identified in Denmark, close relative of Omicron: it belongs to the same strain, indicated by the initials B.1.1.529, but it is distinguished by some mutations on the protein Spike, the claw with which the virus engages cells, and is therefore referred to as BA2. The very recent one was also deposited in Gisaid Deltacron, reported by the Laboratory of Molecular Biology of the University of Cyprus and so called because it brings together mutations that belong to both Delta and Omicron.

On January 11, 2020, the first sequence of what was then a completely unknown virus sparked the interest of researchers around the world, who had exerted strong pressure on China through social media. Being able to study the sequence of the virus responsible for what would become the second pandemic of the century was very important, but no one was under the illusion that the road would be without obstacles. Now the family tree of the SarsCoV2 virus is the most complex and intricate one can imagine, but it is certainly a mine of precious data and, above all, it allows us to track the movements of the virus from one continent to another and its transformations.

Data such as these have allowed, for example, to launch the alert on the appearance of new variants in time, and the speed with which Omicron spreads has shown how timeliness is fundamental. The arrival of the Alpha variant at the end of 2020 also indicated that something in the pandemic was changing. Genetic data are also the basis for designing targeted vaccines, indicating to those who research in this field the most effective targets to hit.

© All rights reserved