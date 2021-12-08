from demo to PS5 block

December didn’t get off to a good start, with two cases casting shadows on Sony’s service – here’s what’s going on.

December didn’t start in the best way for PlayStation Plus, Sony’s acclaimed subscription service that provides online gaming, cloud storage and three titles to play on PS4 or PS5 per month. The proposal for the month just started was not accepted in the best way and for two reasons in particular that aroused some annoyance in the community: the first concerns one of the free games that is not exactly the game that was expected, the second instead, the blocking of the upgrade to PS5 for another of those just included.

Godfall on PlayStation Plus –

The first case that broke out with the PlayStation Plus December games announcement is related to Godfall: Challenger Edition. At the time of presentation, it was thought that the title in question was the one that accompanied the launch of PS5 last year, but it was soon discovered that it is a specially created and checked version of the story element. Telling it as a demo or a little more, the subscribers didn’t take it very well, when they noticed that it is a version without a campaign but only with three endgame modes of the game, and that moreover that same content was provided for free – without therefore the subscription requirement – for PC users on the Epic Games Store.

The case of upgrades –

The second case, discovered just today, is instead linked to the possibility of updating a title launched on PS4 to the native PS5 version, if made by the developer. It has already happened in the past with Final Fantasy VII Remake and GreedFall that Sony introduced games on PlayStation Plus that have received these upgrades, but blocking the ability for subscribers to access them and therefore to obtain the free upgrade to the PlayStation 5 edition (as guaranteed to those who regularly buy these titles). This was repeated today with Mortal Shell, a punishing action RPG that follows the dictates of soulslike as the upcoming Elden Ring. Gamers are wondering why a similar policy that, in the specificity of Mortal Shell, will force them to give up the 4K resolution and 60fps of the PS5 version.