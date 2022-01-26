From derivatives to rigged financial statements: reduced penalties for former MPS top management

MILAN. The derivatives scandal and the financial alchemy to cover the budgetary bad debts due to the takeover of Antonveneta: 10 billion euros spent against the six paid a few months earlier by Banco di Santander. The judicial responsibilities in the operations that brought the oldest Italian bank a step away from default, with two billion in losses between 2008 and 2013, are back on the dock.

The Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office asked to confirm on appeal the first degree sentences of the trial of the past management of MPS, slightly reducing the penalties for the prescription of some charges. The deputy attorney Gem Gualdiat the end of the indictment, he asked for the former president of MPS to be sentenced in second instance Joseph Mussari to 6 years and four months of imprisonment for a series of financial transactions carried out by the Sienese bank which was to cover the losses caused by the purchase of Antonveneta (in the first instance Mussari was sentenced to 7 years and six months). For the former financial director, the man from Mantua Daniele Pirondini, the Milan prosecutor’s office asked for 4 years and six months (from 5 years and three months). The alleged offenses against the accused are, for various reasons, market manipulation, false accounting, false prospectus and obstacle to the supervisory authority.

As regards the companies accused in the trial, Deutsche Bank Ag, Deutsche Bank London Branch and Nomura, the prosecutor general asked to confirm the confiscations but to “evaluate a reduction in the pecuniary sanction”, considering that the two credit institutions paid compensation for 245 million euros. At first instance, the Milan court sentenced Deutsche Bank Ag and Deutsche Bank London Branch to the confiscation of € 64 million and a fine of € 3 million and the Japanese bank Nomura to the confiscation of € 88 million and a fine of € 3. , 45 million euros. As regards the other persons accused in the proceedings, in addition to Mussari, the Milan public prosecutor’s office asked to confirm the sentences of the former employees: Antonio Vinesformer general manager, with a reduced sentence of 6 years (from 7 years and three months); Gianluca Baldassarriformer head of the finance area, at 4 years (from 4 years and 8 months) e Marco Di Santo, at the time in charge of a sector of the treasury area, at 3 years (from 3 years and six months). For six other defendants convicted in the first instance, the Attorney General asked to confirm the sentence: for Deutsche Bank they are Ivor Scott Dunbarfrom the London branch, request for a sentence of 4 years and 3 months (4 years and 8 months in first instance); Michele Faissolaat 4 years and 3 months (4 years and 8 months), Michele Forestiat 4 years and 3 months (4 years and 8 months), Dario Schiraldiat 3 years (3 years and 6 months), Matteo Angelo Vaghiat 3 years (3 years and 6 months), e Marco Veroni, at 3 years (3 years and 6 months). For Nomura, the request is to sentence to 4 years (from 4 years and 8 months) Sadeq Sayeedat the time CEO of Nomura London and at 3 years (from 3 years and 5 months) Raffaele Ricciat the time sales manager for Europe and the Middle East.

Deputy Attorney General Gemma Gualdi recalled that none of the defendants accepted the proposal to agree on the sentence on appeal, which would have allowed a further reduction of the sentences. Even if a series of disputed episodes in the trial are time-barred or start to be barred in the next two months, Gualdi reiterated the “criminal responsibility of the accused” and asked the court to “properly take into account the intensity of the fraud and the seriousness of the damage produced “.