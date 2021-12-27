From Descartes to Will Smith: at the origins of the myth

MILAN – “Bad business”. This was the name that the script for Matrix among the Hollywood executives of the time. The idea intrigued. It was suggestive. But that sci-fi artistic flick of revived New Hollywood creativity by Andy and Larry Wachowski (now Lilly and Lara) sounded like a risky investment. After all, it is not that the history of Hollywood science fiction in the 90s was exactly comforting for the Wachowskis: Strange Days, Johnny Mnemonic, Waterworld to name a few. All works misunderstood at the time and rediscovered over the years, works with extreme conceptual peculiarities, dystopian, uchronic, which ended up making science fiction a film genre with low commercial appeal. Yet for Matrix things took a different turn. Immediately. And not because luck had somehow chosen the Wachowskis. Unlike the suggestive but problematic illustrious precedents in fact between the lines of the script of Matrix a heart of pure artistic inspiration was beating. As avid consumers of comics and manga, the Wachowskis’ dream was only one: to create the first live action anime in Hollywood history.

Not surprisingly, in presenting Matrix, the main references corresponded to three such cornerstones: Akira, Ninja Scroll, And Ghost in the Shell. An imposing and futuristic vision therefore. Able to combine depth of memorable philosophical thought and action sequences at the limit of the impossible: pure filmic suggestion in power. Of those that make the ears prick up: incredible on an artistic level but with a high risk. So it was, for example, for that old sea dog by Joel Silver who immediately understood the filmic value of the Matrix but understood its production problems. The paths of Silver and the Wachowskis first crossed in 1994 on the set of Assassins. The brothers – who would later become sisters – were at the baptism of fire as screenwriters and convinced everyone. To the point that Lorenzo di Bonaventura, at the time boss of Warner Bros, put them under contract for two films. Among these – at least in their ideas – there was really Matrix that the Wachowskis wanted to be their directorial debut. Silver took the opposite view, which he believed instead Matrix a difficult film as a first feature. He advised them to gain experience with a running-in direction. Here it comes into its own scene Bound – Turbid deception whose instant-cult aura of dirty and provocative crime gave the Wachowskis credibility and ease in proposing themselves as directors.

As always, however, Silver saw us for a very long time. Over the next five years Matrix will enter a semi-infinite production loop: fourteen drafts of the script and over six hundred explanatory storyboards later (!!!) for the Warner executives there was a small problem: the subject of Matrix it still remained incomprehensible. Thus began the rumor that Warner had so little faith in the Wachowskis and in Matrix to give them a budget of 10 million dollars against the estimated 60 million. A little by provocation, a little by challenge, the Wachowskis used them entirely for the suggestive and iconic introductory sequence. Wake up Neo. Follow the White Rabbit. It was enough for Warner to understand that this was the right path to follow and that there was little to joke with the Wachowskis. Above all because, for their part, they succeeded in the not easy task of transforming the weak points of Matrix in its strengths. Or, to put it another way: the apparent incomprehensibility in complexity.

Because yes, Matrix it’s complex. Very. The impressive work of the Wachowskis in fact rested its narrative basis on the postmodern concept of simulation and hyperreality (or computer-reality). Concept theorized by Philip K. Dick in 1977 – and echoing Descartes’ First Meditation of the Metaphysical Meditations of 1641 – according to which we live in a computer-programmed reality whose only indication of this perception for the individual is the result of the change of some variables . The concept will then be broadened in a semiotic way on the relationships between reality, symbols, and society in the essay Simulacra and Simulations by Jean Baudrillard from 1981 (quoted at the opening of the story and text to be studied for each actor) and recalibrated in a cyberpunk key in the Neuromancer by William Gibson in 1984. Many suggestions that the Wachowskis made use of, reshuffling their consistency in a process that is pure creative cultural osmosis. For almost an hour and ten minutes the inertia of the story of Matrix sees a noticeable shift towards the slow construction of the stratified extraordinary world in a rigorous and colorful form, cementing, at the same time, the belonging to high science fiction.

Here, between narrative turns populated by evident allegorical constructions evoking the fairy-tale imagery of Alice in Wonderland, and clear allusions about the Christological matrix of the transformation arc of the hero protagonist Neo, the Wachowskis proceed towards a progressive simplification of the complex narrative material of their own creature through a linear system with which to accompany the viewer by the hand right into the rabbit hole (and beyond) between winks and popular culture references. From the slopes of the third act onwards, everything changes. The philosophical inertia between Descartes, Dick, and Gibson of the first two acts is completely wiped out, giving way to a surprising combat cinema with evolutions worthy of the best John Woo and Ringo Lam. Between thunderous explosions, weapons … many weapons, and an experimental and innovative film language Matrix thus sees the emergence of a solid action component made convincing by the artistic contribution of the Cantonese director Woo-Ping Yeun (The snake in the eagle’s shadow, Drunken Master) for the stylistic results that will find confirmation and consolidation in the following ones Matrix Reloaded And Matrix Revolutions.

Precisely due to the complexity of the narrative nature, over the years – thanks to the double transition of Andy and Larry as Lilly and Lara Wachowski – the message of Matrix it spontaneously evolved, as if it were a living organ, passing from being an allegorical reflection on the individual’s awareness of the surrounding society, to an individual’s awareness in relation – instead – to his own identity. Something that made the Wachowskis proud. In particular Lilly who in applauding the changeability of the critical eye through the lens of transity said how: “It’s an interesting thing. An excellent reminder of how art is never static “. AND Matrix is art: a timeless masterpiece with an ever-changing perception. However, not everyone understood this. Keanu Reeves, for example, was immediately intrigued by admitting, years later, that he was unable to read between the lines of the gender subtext. Instead, Carrie-Anne Moss wondered how much people would trust the Wachowskis’ vision.

Laurence Fishburne, on the other hand, did not believe that such a sharp film would ever see the darkness of the hall. But who really did not understand him remotely – and not because of his demerit, it must be said – was Will Smith instead. In 1996 the Wachowskis met him for the project. Unconvinced, and confused, Smith turned down the role of Neo in favor of James West’s Wild Wild West indirectly opening the doors to Reeves. In fact, from what Smith said, it would seem that the Wachowskis’ pitch was broken down. They focused on aesthetic innovations (such as bullet time) rather than the heart of Matrix. This does not mean that the former Prince of Bel-Air had (and still has) a lot to learn in terms of instinct and choice. In fact, almost fifteen years later it repeated itself and in an even more painful way. Quentin Tarantino wrote the role of Django in Django Unchained inspired by him. Smith said no because he believed Django should be moved by feelings of love and not revenge: the rest is history. As Matrix.