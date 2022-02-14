From despair to joy, Sofia Goggia moves on social media

The goal is achieved, Sofia Goggia will participate in the test Olympic descent in Beijing 2022: a goal that seemed unthinkable last year January 23when during the weekend of Curtain the Lombard champion was injured severely in the knee.

The downhill skier from Bergamo, who will now try to defend the gold she won in 2018 in Pyeongchangshe let herself go to a long outburst on social media, in which he retraced the three hard weeks just passed.

Sofia Goggia: “From tears to hope”

“It is the parterre in Cortina that falls silent in a few seconds – it is the beginning of Sofia’s post -. And it is the embrace with my old friends that I held in and that enveloped me in the hotel reception, before flying to Milan. It is their words that invite me to stand firm. And it is pdeep suffering that I feel in my desperate heart. It’s endless tears in a helicopter and it is the result of the resonances that I do not want to hear, but that will touch me to know. It’s a Crusader injured that needs time, and it is time, what I don’t have ”.

“IS yet another scream that it would be natural to hurl against the sky, and instead it is the strength, the light that you know how to find inside you and that will not make you lose your temper. It’s February 1st, your team’s departure day for the Olympics, and it is tears in the gym, limping, at the thought of not also being at the airport with them. They are the messages of affection of a nation and it is the love that follows. It is the trust of those who have been close to me, but it is one damn race against time“.

Sofia Goggia: “I have had this dream in my heart since I was a child”

“It is the biological healing time that you do not have – continued Azzurra -, and it is the biology of the beliefs that you rely on. It is the incredible progress, and it is the Games that begin, when you have not yet touched the Snow. I am the first uncertain curves and it is the countdown of the days of the descent you have decided to participate in. “This is the test bigger that life has ever brought me “, I whisper through tears at the physio …”.

“The other day, when I entered the house to do the reconnaissance of the first test, I looked at those five circles and the writing of # beijing2022: I had an explosion of happiness in the heart. I don’t want to be anywhere else but here !! Because the Olympics are the place where every athlete would like to be…. Oh, that mine I dream in my heart since I was a child !.

“Tomorrow I will leave with number 13. With my heart that flies and the contentment stamped on your face. Aware of having given everything. Because I should have been there, but then, with that fall, everything seemed to go up in smoke … Instead: THERE ARE!! And precisely because it is so, it is necessary BELIEVE! “.

Free descent, date and TV times: when Sofia Goggia leaves

The downhill race at the Beijing 2022 Olympics is scheduled for Tuesday 15 February at 4 am (Italian time). If there are no interruptions, Sofia Goggia, competing with the number 13, should go down after about twenty minutes from the start of the test.

As mentioned, the Azzurri wants to defend the gold won four years ago, and will have to contend mainly with the two Swiss Suter and Gut-Behrami and the German Weidle. The race will be broadcast live on Rai 2, Rai Play and Eurosport 1.

