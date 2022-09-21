From Dior to Zara: Autumn will be MOTOMAMI, or it won’t be

At this point, it already has its own name. The “bikercore” It’s the preseason trend. It is not new, because in fact the biker style has existed since 1928 when the American manufacturer Schott NYC created the “perfect”, the classic leather jacket with side zipper closure. However, it seems so, because now it is the most influential women in pop culture who carry it as a flag. Rosaliadefying the summer heatwave on the stages of half of Spain with his towering “Motomami” boots and his padded shoulder pads, looks created by Dion Lee either Peppa Salazar. Rihanna in fashion before giving birth, showing off her belly in a yellow “racing” jacket and gloves with reinforced knuckles. Julie Foxwith their leather jackets or their almost nonexistent shot pants, or their predecessor in attention paparazzi, kim kardashianwhich has been starting for several seasons (and the others with it) in a techno-futuristic aesthetic full of references to motorcycle culture.

Rosalía has given new relevance to the trend with her album and tour “Motomami”.@GettyImages

In fact, it is possible to trace the current beginning of “bikercore” thanks to a duo that has always been formidable in fashion: that of a designer (in this case, Demna Gvasalia in Balenciaga) and a muse (the aforementioned Kim K.)

For several seasons, the Georgian creator has been dressing the muse of “content” with aerodynamic Sunglasses, leggings and biker jackets recreating the biker “look” from a futuristic perspective. Other designers have seen the move and upped the ante this summer: Dior integrated motorcycle glovesstriped bags with racing aesthetics and padded bodies with protections in their collection for spring-summer 2022. Later, firms such as Khaite, Saint Laurent or Alexander McQueen They took the most iconic garment of this aesthetic, the leather jacket, to launch their own versions of the “biker”. With an eye on the next season, jackets are already hanging on Zara’s hangers, leggings and skin effect dresses that recreate the colors (black and pink), the patterns (the strip that closes the collar of the jackets, the seams on the knees of the pants) and the details (zippers and belt loops above all) of this trend. Looking towards autumn, a contemporary turn opens thanks to visions such as that of the designer Glenn Martenswhich you have created in Diesel a whole wardrobe that pays homage to motorcycles.