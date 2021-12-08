from disaster to winner, the development story told by Jason Schreier – Nerd4.life

Jason Schreier, a well-known journalist and insider of the gaming industry, has published a new report on Bloomberg that talks about the history of the development of Halo Infinite, 343 Industries’ shooter coming to PC and Xbox. In the article, Schreier explains how the game went from being a disaster to being a winner.

Schreier begins by talking about the presentation of July 2020 and the bad reaction of the public in front of a graphics sector not up to par. Even Microsoft knew an incomplete demo wasn’t a great idea, but had hoped audiences would go beyond graphics. At that point, Microsoft reluctantly put off Halo Infinite.

A crucial point in the development of the game was the return of Joseph Staten, lead writer of the first three Halo, one month after the demo presentation. Staten cheered the team up, recalling that various Halo games had a tough time, including the first Halo. Staten also convinced Microsoft to give the team ample time to troubleshoot the game. Halo was important to the success of the new generation of Xbox, but releasing a bug-ridden game would have been counterproductive, as was the case with the 2014 release of the collection.

This choice turned a potential disaster into a success, as evidenced by the release of the multiplayer in November 2021 and the good grades of the campaign mode (here is our review). The day after the release of multiplayer, moreover, an Xbox record was set in terms of the number of contemporary players – another important indicator of success.

Schreier also explains that 343 Industries is plagued by internal problems, such as imperfect work tools (the team also thought of switching to Unreal Engine to make life easier), internal struggles, very long work shifts, this according to 20 employees who spoke to the journalist. All of these problems caused difficulties in the development of Halo Infinite, on which the team has been working since 2015. Furthermore, multiplayer should have arrived in 2019: as is clear, it was not possible.

In the’summer of 2019, in fact, Halo Infinite was in deep crisis. The team decided to cut at least two-thirds of the planned content. The initial idea of ​​having a game world as large as Zelda Breath of the Wild was discarded and the team decided to opt for smaller areas. 343 Industries realized it was next to impossible to make the game in time for the Xbox Series X | S release, but Microsoft needed the game. The demo was what changed everything, and Staten created a to-do list to make Halo Infinite a success.

Schreier explains that anyway Halo Infinite it is not yet complete (for example the co-op for the campaign is missing) but it is an acceptable detail, as players are now used to obtaining content over time, which in the past was not acceptable. However, the game is in good condition and that’s enough for the moment.