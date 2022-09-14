from Disney child star to Hollywood, the actress has changed a lot (PHOTOS)

On Monday, September 12, TV stars walked down the red carpet for the 74th Emmy Awards. Mariska Hargitay, Sandra Oh, Kaley Cuoco and her companion Tom Pelphrey, Quinta Brunson… all made the trip for this evening placed under the sign of Hollywood glamour. But the one who caught the attention of the assembly was indeed Zendaya. From the height of her 26 years, the young woman won for the second time the prize for best actress in a drama series for her role in Euphoria. It must be said that the actress delivered an incredible performance during season 2 of HBO’s hit fiction, broadcast in France on OCS. The one who won the same trophy two years ago has come a long way since her debut on Disney Channel.

Zendaya, the rising star of Hollywood

After beginnings as a model and dancer in advertisements, Zendaya Lands Her First Screen Role: Rocky Blue in shake it up, a Disney Channel series, which also features actress Bella Thorne. The one who embodies on the screen a young girl dreaming of becoming a professional dancer enjoys immense popularity, then leading her to make appearances in several television films broadcast on the Disney Channel. After stopping shake it up in 2013, the leaders of the channel offered him to play in Agent KCa new series in which Zendaya plays a young 16-year-old secret agent carrying out top-secret classified missions.

Zendaya, from Disney Channel to the cinema

In 2017, Zendaya rose to international prominence by accepting the role of Michelle “MJ” Jones in the blockbuster Spider-Man: Homecoming. It was on this shoot that she met actor Tom Holland, with whom she is now making perfect love. The success of the film from the MCU opens the doors of Hollywood to him. She then joined the cast of the musical film The Greatest Showman alongside Hugh Jackman, then that of the thriller Finest Kindin which she gives the reply to Jake Gyllenhaal, whom she will then find in Spider-Man: Far from Home. On the television side, Zendaya leaves Disney productions to take on the main role ofEuphoria, a series created by Sam Levinson and produced by rapper Drake. The young woman plays Rue, a drug-addicted teenager in this fiction, which allowed her to win the Emmy Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series in 2020. She then becomes the youngest recipient of the Emmy Award for Best Actress. in a drama television series, as well as the second African-American actress to receive the award, after Viola Davis in 2014.

If she is a hit on television, she does not forget her career in the cinema. In 2020, she is starring in the science fiction film dune, adapted from the novel of the same name by Frank Herbert. The actress plays the role of Chani, alongside Timothée Chalamet, whom she will find in the second part of the science fiction film. The following year, she reprized the role of MJ in Spider-Man: No Way Homewhich quickly became one of the biggest global box office hits of the year, within days.

