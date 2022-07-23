From Disney girl to making history at the Emmys

Selena Gomez celebrates 30 years making history. The actress and singer has just become the second Latin woman -after Salma Hayek- to be nominated as a producer at the Emmy Awards for the series Only murders in the building. Quite an achievement that he has achieved after a life that has not been a bed of roses.

She triumphed as a girl as a Disney girl, then she shone as a solo singer until she became what she is today, a solid actress and a successful businesswoman: in addition to being a powerful producer of audiovisual content (Thirteen Reasons Only Murders in the Building), has her own beauty brand, Rare Beauty.

Selena Gomez at the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 Premiere in Los Angeles on June 27 Amy Sussman / AFP

Proudly identified as a third generation Mexican American, Selena Gomez is one of the artists that the millennial generation has grown up with. And although she has spent her entire life in front of the cameras, she has been thanks to the series Only murders in the buildingwith her character of Mabel, when critics have praised her.

“I love growing up, but it wasn’t always like this. When I was younger, I was scared and thought that by now my life would be so different. But now it’s like, ‘Wow, this isn’t what I expected… but I couldn’t be more excited.’ I stopped worrying about what people might say and it’s been wonderful,” she recently explained to the magazine People.

At just ten years old, she began her career as an actress in the world of television with the children’s series ‘Barney and Friends’

At just ten years old, she began her career as an actress in the world of television with the children’s series Barney and Friends, where he had a supporting role. Four years later, in 2006, she began her relationship with Disney Chanel with roles in series such as Zack and Cody Y Hannah Montana. And in 2007 his big opportunity came.

The actress started at Disney as just a child. Instagram/@selnagomez

He became the star of Wizards of Waverly Place with his role as Alex Russo. Selena put herself in the shoes of a teenage sorceress who, along with her brothers, got into all kinds of trouble. The series became one of Disney Chanel’s biggest hits and won the 2009 Emmy Award for Outstanding Children’s Series.

While shining as an actress, she began a promising career as a pop star under the name Selena & The Scene. She released three albums under that name leaving songs like A Year Without rain oa Love You Like a Love Song.

When he was 19 years old, he decided to break with Disney and starred in a dramatic comedy, spring breakers, about a group of girls who rob a supermarket to get money for the holidays. Thus began her stage as a former Disney girl.

Selena began to be a protagonist also for her private life. Her most mediatic moment was her relationship with singer Justin Bieber, a soap opera of comings and goings that lasted more than seven years. Afterwards, the actress has dated some of the most famous artists of the moment such as Nick Jonas, Charlie Puth and The Weeknd.

The singer Selena Gomez in the video for ‘Bad Liar’. Other sources

His musical career continued under his own name, under which he released three studio albums: Stars Dance, Revival and Rare. In 2019, she achieved the greatest milestone in the American music industry: reaching number 1 on the Billboard list with her song Lose You To Love Me, a topic clearly dedicated to her breakup with Justin Bieber. The song was released the same week that Justin announced his engagement to Hailey Baldwin.

He has also made history on Instagram, where he has become one of the people with the most followers. She currently has more than 338 million. In 2016 she starred in an image, drinking Coca-Cola from a straw, which she then became the image with the most likes from the Instagram story.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber in 2011 GTRES

The artist has become a benchmark for the importance of caring for mental health. She has spoken on numerous occasions about her depression and anxiety problems. In fact, she has had to be admitted several times to psychiatric centers to overcome emotional crises. This same 2022 she has launched wondermind, a news media platform that will include a podcast to try to help people with mental health problems.

In addition, he has had to deal for all these years with lupus, an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks your own healthy cells and tissues by mistake. In fact, in 2017, he had to undergo a kidney transplant. Her friend Francia Raisa was the organ donor. “There are no words that can describe how grateful I am to my friend Francia Raisa. She has given me the most important gift and has sacrificed herself by giving me a kidney. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sister,” she wrote on Instagram when announcing who received the organ from a friend. Her close friends include Taylor Swift and Cara Delevingne.





At only 24 years old, he took another step in his career: betting on those fictions in which he believed. Thus was born her facet as an executive producer. Her first project was the series For Thirteen Reasonswhich became a hit on Netflix.

During confinement, Selena recorded the first season of selena-chef where some of the most important chefs in the world taught him how to cook via video call. HBO decided to renew the show, which is now in its fourth season.

In 2021, Selena paid tribute to her Mexican roots with her first musical work in Spanish: Revelationwhich left one of the best songs of that year, Dance with Me, with Rauw Alejandro. Musically, he has worked with a long list of stars such as Blackpink, Charlie Puth, Tainy, Ozuna, J Balvin, Julia Michaels, Myke Towers, Kid Cudi, Marshmello, Tïesto and Kygo.