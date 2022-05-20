From Donna Summer to Lady Gaga: these gay icons that pop has created in 60 years

From the onset of pop until the recent 2010s, the music industry has consistently produced so-called gay icons. Several singers have thus become icons for the LGBTQIA+ community, whose values ​​and demands were defended in songs or actions. A brief overview of the last 60 years.

A gay icon is above all a public figure whose notoriety is well established. This is the sine qua non condition for accessing the status of icon. Ok but “gay”, what does that mean in this case? Well, the adjective is not used here to characterize the person in itself but its public, its fans, the people who make it reach the rank of icon precisely. The expression “gay icon” is also used, reinforcing the idea that it is indeed people belonging to the LGBTQIA+ movement who adore this or that singer. A person who considers himself heterosexual can therefore be a gay icon. This is indeed the case in most cases.

The world of pop music alone has spawned a large number of gay icons. In the middle of the seventies, she’s the singer Donna Summer who stands out with her title “Love to love you baby”repeated many times since, which quickly attracted the adulation of the LGBTQIA + community. This title, full of sensuality, has become in itself an anthem for this community..