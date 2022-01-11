From Don’t Look Up to The Impossible: the best disaster movies

Since the screening of the first film at the cinema we have always wanted to put our dreams, our soul, including all our fears on film. When it comes to “disaster movie“, we now know that we must prepare to see a show that will not leave us indifferent, better to avoid it if we were looking for a title to laugh with friends: unsettling, disturbing and disturbing, films showing the various ways in which Mother Nature presents the bill to us often have this contrasting effect; on the one hand they analyze possible apocalyptic scenarios of an ever less distant future, on the other hand they instill (often, though not always) a message of hope. As long as the disaster remains within a screen, there is time to remedy, to make peace with planet Earth, in reality it could never really happen … Right?

Due to this assured effect on the public, disaster movies have increasingly become one over time category appreciated in the cinema. But the risk is that their message passes less and less and their cathartic power no longer stimulates our imagination. Luckily he has been thinking about it recently Don’t Look Up to remind us to always look up (and if you haven’t already, look up at our Don’t Look Up review). That’s why we introduce you our list of the best disaster movies, those not to be missed, those exclusively focused on natural disasters and the beautiful ones from the “end of the world”.

The threat to earth

We usually think we own the land on which we live, the home bank loan guarantees it. But nothing can last above the earth’s crust if it decides to wipe us out.

There are some famous disaster movies in representing this concept in its most varied shades: earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, hurricanes, climate change. Let’s take for example San Andreas, with Dwayne Johnson, a fairly recent film in which our The Rock is struggling with a 9.1 magnitude earthquake. Perhaps it does not stand out for its plot and originality, but despite this San Andreas beat at the box office Mad Max, proving that disaster films always appeal to the public. As advice, however, we would start with Dante’s Peak – The fury of the mountain 1997, the film with Pierce Brosnan and Linda Hamilton. In this feature film directed by Roger Donaldson we witness the fury of a volcano in the Cascade range.

As much as it has been criticized for its excessive “romantic” twist, this title came out the same year as Volcano – Los Angeles, with Tommy Lee Jones and Anne Heche who, conversely, was beaten up on the reliability of the facts: Volcano it turned out to be much more inaccurate than Dante’s Peak, inspired by the eruption of Mount Sant’Elena in Washington. In short, a self-respecting disaster movie cannot exist without a realistic disaster.

We must be afraid of losing everything, for real. But in addition to the risk of being charred by flaming dust or lava, other fearsome natural dangers can also be destroyed on earth: hurricanes.These have inspired two noteworthy films entitled Twister, one in 1989 and the other in 1996.

We present the second, directed by Jan de Bont: the film was praised for his special effects, to the point that it also received an Oscar nomination. Among the most recent – and with the most hurricanes – we find Into the Storm, with Richard Armitage and Sarah Wayne Callies. This work was shot as if it were a fake documentary, giving more pressing and distressing support to the plot than Twister. But we challenge you to see the ’96 title and still not feel a thrill in being faced with “the finger of God on Earth”. Land on which they also “fell” 2012 and The Day After Tomorrow, both destroyed by the critics, but appreciated for the social aspect. Unlike other disaster movies, these films introduce a “new” and dramatically contemporary theme, namely the overheating of the Earth’s atmosphere. There is no need to have a single natural catastrophe as a protagonist, when you can have them all together.

The threat from the sea

Life comes from the sea, which can decide to take it back when it wants. If not even the earth can provide us with security and stability, let alone the vast ocean, then another category emerges ready to impress you: themed disaster movies. rogue waves, storms at sea and tsunamis. Let’s start with The Impossible, starring Naomi Watts and Ewan McGregor, a film that often found itself at the top of the list of best disaster films.

Part of its success is due to the violation of the dogma we were talking about at the beginning: this Spanish feature film is not the fruit of our fears, but is based on a true story. It is inspired by the terrifying experience of the Bennet family lived in Thailand, where a tsunami struck in 2004. A raw, realistic film made of mud and catastrophe. How not to mention on this list too the Adventure of Poseidon, with nine Oscar nominations, two of which obtained in 1973, perhaps the real forerunner among disaster movies. But the complexity of the plot and the narrative plots inevitably broaden the contours of its genre.

Those who, on the other hand, fully hit the target on the main catastrophe are The Wave and The Perfect Storm: the film with George Clooney, also inspired by a true story, is the emblem of struggle between man and natural catastrophe: who can remain indifferent to the final scene? On the other hand The Wave, a 2015 Norwegian thriller, shows what would happen if an entire mountain collapsed into a fjord. A tsunami devastates the quiet coastal town of Geiranger in ten minutes. What actually happens in that time frame – and even after that – is quite far-fetched, but director Roar Uthaug describes the events with a similar tension and spectacularity that most American disaster films will surpass. A success that also makes an encore with its sequel, The Quake.

The threat from above

We come to the end when terror does not come from Earth but from space: here two asteroids collide in the standings, sorry, two films, that is Deep Impact and Armageddon, both from 1998.

The former was generally appreciated more by critics, while the latter had a great “impact” on the audience. They represent the two extremes exposed; sentimentality on the one hand, extreme tragedy on the other: where the film produced by Steven Spielberg shows a sensitive attempt in the face of the inevitable and desperation, Michael Bay’s film highlights the action, literally sending testosterone into space , with a basic moralistic reproach. A little bit what it does too Greenland, in which a heroic Gerard Buttler manages to steal the show from the comets to showcase a title that is more emotional than action. A perfect 90s film released in 2020. Who, on the other hand, deviates speaking more than ever to our actuality is Don’t Look Up: this masterpiece by Adam McKay, recently released on Netflix, focuses on natural catastrophe as it had not yet been shown and if you didn’t like Don’t Look Up, it hit the mark.

In 1998, no one had hesitated to send an entire team of superheroes led by Bruce Willis into orbit; Morgan Freeman in Deep Impact was a President of the United States illuminated and radiant as a new dawn, while in Don’t Look Up everything goes the opposite of how it should go: nobody believes scientists, but it is important that a couple of singers can get back together, perhaps on live TV; on social media, the countdown to the future of the planet is ridiculed by means of challenges and politics, and a strange tycoon of a company that manufactures phones, in the end, will save / destroy life. That “don’t look up” suddenly becomes clearer: it is not a message of distrust, it is the most realistic and catastrophic warning ever given so far: disaster is not upon us. It is already here.