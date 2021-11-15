From door to attack: 6 great talents amaze. And they could be in Inter 2022-23

Young or very young who are doing well in the leagues in which they are engaged this season. Talents that Inter are following

Young or very young who are doing well in the leagues in which they are engaged this season. Talents that Inter are following with great attention, and that they would be ready to keep in the squad in 2022-23. We are talking about Nerazzurri-owned players who, from goal to attack, could represent an excellent resource for next season’s team: Di Gregorio (Monza), Pirola (Monza), Vanheusden (Genoa), Mulattieri (Crotone), Pinamonti (Empoli) and Esposito (Basel). He writes about them calcioomercato.com:

“One name above all: Sebastiano Esposito. In Italy he was struggling to emerge, so in the summer he took a one-way flight to Switzerland and now scores and dreams with Basel: four goals and five assists in 16 league and cup games. Samuele Mulattieri, a 2000-born striker and one of the few to save himself in a Crotone that sinks in Serie B. Six goals in the league and one in the Italian Cup, is also doing. Andrea Pinamonti, of all, is the one who plays at the highest level: 4 goals in 11 appearances in Serie A, with the aim of finding continuity and convincing the management to bet on him“.

Calciomercato.com then adds: “Michele Di Gregorio, 24 years old and a life on loan between Renate, Novara and Pordenone. His name circled in red on the loan list, five clean sheets in 12 league games and second best defense in the league. (Inter, ed) Attentive to the growth of his young players as well as Pirola (Monza) and Vanheusden, Genoa defender who is recovering from an injury and could become a starter with the arrival of Sheva“.

(Source: calcioomercato.com)

November 15, 2021 (change November 15, 2021 | 10:02 am)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link