from dramas to children, 5 curiosities you don’t know

Photo of James Reno James Reno7 hours ago
2 minutes read

Britney Spears is undoubtedly the pop queen and has dominated the charts around the world for years, but do you really know everything about her? Here are 5 curiosities you probably don’t know about him.

Britney Spears she is one of the most loved singers on the world pop scene. Success has come since the release of her first single, Baby One More Time, which in the space of a few weeks has climbed the charts of the whole world, but this was only the first of many successes.

photo from instagram

Unfortunately, however, there are always ups and downs and Britney has recently been the protagonist of the news due to the legal protection of her father, but finally the singer is free again and he can fully celebrate his birthday. For this reason we have chosen to celebrate it by revealing you 5 curiosities you probably don’t know about him.

5 things you probably don’t know about Britney Spears

Britney Spears she is not the only one who is famous in her family. While their relationships aren’t the best at the moment, the singer’s sister is also quite popular. Jamie Lynn Spears, that’s her name, was the star of Zoey 101, well-known TV series of the 2000s dedicated to the youngest. Her acting career, however, lasted shortly after attempting an unfortunate career in the music business.

britney spears birthday
photo from instagram

Britney has never hidden that she has a certain passion for 4-legged friends. Did you know, in fact, that he has a little dog named Hannah? The American pop star is very fond of her, so much so that she even dedicated numerous social profiles to her in which she enjoyed interpreting her thoughts.

Another great passion for Britney is that of vanilla scented candles. The singer just can’t do without it. So much so that he has often forgotten them on and risked setting everything on fire, fortunately nothing serious has ever happened and his passion for vanilla candles continues. tirelessly

The last two curiosities, however, concern his career. In fact, did you know that Telephone by Lady Gaga and Beyoncé was it originally intended for her? The singer also recorded her own version, but the project ultimately didn’t go through and the song returned to its original author.

britney spears father
photo from instagram

Not just music, Britney Spears also loves acting very much. So much so that in addition to having made a film, Crossroads – the roads of life, he took part in several TV series. Among the most recent we mention How I met your mother (Mom arrives eventually) and Jane The Virgin.

Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

