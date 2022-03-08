From Dubai, Yalitza Aparicio shows off LUXURY trip with looks by Gucci and Cartier | PHOTOS

Yalitza Aparicio continues to reap success and proof of this is his recent trip to dubai in the United Arab Emirates where she not only wore a beautiful yellow dress and a handbag from the luxury brand guccibut also jewelry Cartier being the special guest at an event of the French firm.

This morning the protagonist of “Roma” gave more details about the trip to dubai that began this weekend, because after visiting the most iconic places in the area, he stressed that it was “wonderful to be able to be at the celebration of the 15th anniversary of the Cartier Women’s Initiative”, a project that seeks encourage women entrepreneurs who started the firm alongside the Women’s Forum, McKinsey & Company, and the INSEAD business school.

“We should always celebrate having such talented women in the world,” added the actress in a photo in which she poses from a ladder with the luxurious gucci look and with a bracelet from the host jewelry. Of course, celebrities such as Alejandro Sanz and his new friend Superholly, in addition to his fans, took the opportunity to remind him that looks beautiful and more radiant never.

(Photo: Instagram @yalitzaapariciomtz)

Yalitza Aparicio becomes a cartoon for TikTok and shows off her beauty: PHOTOS

This is how Yalitza lived her luxurious trip in the United Arab Emirates

This weekend Yalitza Aparicio shared a series of photos in which he presumed that he was in the Middle East; However, she did not give many details about his visit, so many fans stressed that it was a well-deserved vacation, the result of his effort and work.

The first of his publications surprised his millions of followers with a Louvre Museum Abu Dhabi visit, which was designed by French architect Jean Nouvel. For the occasion, he left his beautiful long hair loose and opted for a monochromatic look with pants and a loose blouse, as well as white tennis shoes and a wine bag.

(Photo: Instagram @yalitzaapariciomtz)

He also toured the Dubai World Expo, from where she shared a message of female empowerment, following that this Tuesday marks International Women’s Day. “Let’s end inequality together,” reads a mirror with lion lights, where Yalitza modeled in a white monochrome look.

(Photo: Instagram @yalitzaapariciomtz)

On the other hand, during the Cartier Women’s Initiative the actress appeared wearing a pink arab turban, a white blouse with detail, as well as baggy blue pants, a perfect look for a photo shoot from the desert. Through its Instagram account, Elle México magazine shared details of the brunch that took place before the gala.

In one of the first photos, the famous woman appears with a bird posing on her arm; while in yet another she appears sitting on a traditional bench and a space covered entirely with red rugs with white and gold details. Because of this, no one can stop talking about the Yalitza’s luxurious tripWell, it looked beautiful.

(Photos: Instagram @elle_mexico)

