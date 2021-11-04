Sports

from Dybala to Correa and Lautaro in 9 from Serie A

Ten “Italians” called by the coach albiceleste Staircases for the commitments ofArgentina in the next national break, with matches against Uruguay and Brazil valid for qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar 2022: among the squads, in addition to Dybala, Lautaro Martinez and Correa, also the Fiorentina couple Quarta-Gonzalez, despite the recent positivity to Covid of the attacker.

Argentina, called the U23 Juve Soulé

The Fiorentina striker is still in isolation and it remains to be seen whether or not Nico Gonzalez will be able to respond to Scaloni’s call-up. Also on the list are the Bolognese Domingues, Molina from Udinese, the Atalantino Juan Musso and the unexpected surprise represented by Soulé, Juventus Under 23.

Argentina, Scaloni’s list

