from Dybala to Correa and Lautaro in 9 from Serie A

Argentina, called the U23 Juve Soulé

The Fiorentina striker is still in isolation and it remains to be seen whether or not Nico Gonzalez will be able to respond to Scaloni’s call-up. Also on the list are the Bolognese Domingues, Molina from Udinese, the Atalantino Juan Musso and the unexpected surprise represented by Soulé, Juventus Under 23.