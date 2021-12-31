Sports

from Dzeko to Osimhen here are the players affected by Covid, “bubbles” blown because of the holidays- Corriere.it

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee3 hours ago
0 34 1 minute read

from Salvatore Riggio

The Omicron variant has caused a frightening surge in contagions and many teams are affected

The bubbles against the teams’ Covid have blown due to the winter holidays. The Omicron variant has caused a frightening surge in contagions and many teams are affected.

On January 6, the day of the Epiphany, the championship starts again, but the clubs now have to deal with the Covid emergency. 40 cases – including players, coaches and staff members – have already emerged after the control tests and many players have yet to undergo the molecular. For the last three of Inter: Dzeko, Cordaz and Satriano. Instead, Osimhen, Napoli striker, will not participate in the Africa Cup with his Nigeria for having tested positive for the coronavirus for the second time.

Atalanta

Two positives in the team group.

Bologna

Viola, Dominguez and Molla.

Empoli

Three positives in the team group.

Fiorentina

A positive player.

Genoa

Shevchenko and Criscito.

Inter

Cordaz, Dzeko and Satriano

Juventus

Pinsoglio and Arthur

Naples

Osimhen, Lozano and Elmas.

Salerno

Seven positives in the team group, including six players

Sampdoria

Positive one player and two staff members.

Sassuolo

Two positives in the team group.

Spice

Hristov, Kovalenko, Nzola and Manaj.

Turin

Verdi, another player and a staff member.

December 31, 2021 (change December 31, 2021 | 13:47)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee3 hours ago
0 34 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Osimhen, protective mask maker: “It will be ready in two days and will be subject to the clearance of specialists: this is the expected procedure”

3 weeks ago

Inter, farewell and return ‘home’

4 days ago

Serie A asks the FIGC to end the season at Salernitana

2 weeks ago

“Arthur arrived late, he’s out! Dybala, De Sciglio and the choice over McKennie ”- SOS Fanta

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button