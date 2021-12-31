from Dzeko to Osimhen here are the players affected by Covid, “bubbles” blown because of the holidays- Corriere.it

from Salvatore Riggio

The Omicron variant has caused a frightening surge in contagions and many teams are affected

On January 6, the day of the Epiphany, the championship starts again, but the clubs now have to deal with the Covid emergency. 40 cases – including players, coaches and staff members – have already emerged after the control tests and many players have yet to undergo the molecular. For the last three of Inter: Dzeko, Cordaz and Satriano. Instead, Osimhen, Napoli striker, will not participate in the Africa Cup with his Nigeria for having tested positive for the coronavirus for the second time.