from Dzeko to Osimhen here are the players affected by Covid, “bubbles” blown because of the holidays- Corriere.it
The Omicron variant has caused a frightening surge in contagions and many teams are affected
The bubbles against the teams’ Covid have blown due to the winter holidays. The Omicron variant has caused a frightening surge in contagions and many teams are affected.
On January 6, the day of the Epiphany, the championship starts again, but the clubs now have to deal with the Covid emergency. 40 cases – including players, coaches and staff members – have already emerged after the control tests and many players have yet to undergo the molecular. For the last three of Inter: Dzeko, Cordaz and Satriano. Instead, Osimhen, Napoli striker, will not participate in the Africa Cup with his Nigeria for having tested positive for the coronavirus for the second time.
Atalanta
Two positives in the team group.
Bologna
Viola, Dominguez and Molla.
Empoli
Three positives in the team group.
Fiorentina
A positive player.
Genoa
Shevchenko and Criscito.
Inter
Cordaz, Dzeko and Satriano
Juventus
Pinsoglio and Arthur
Naples
Osimhen, Lozano and Elmas.
Salerno
Seven positives in the team group, including six players
Sampdoria
Positive one player and two staff members.
Sassuolo
Two positives in the team group.
Spice
Hristov, Kovalenko, Nzola and Manaj.
Turin
Verdi, another player and a staff member.
December 31, 2021 (change December 31, 2021 | 13:47)
