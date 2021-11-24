from Elden Ring to Demon Slayer

With the month of November approaching its end, it’s time to start dedicating yourself to Christmas shopping, and video game enthusiasts will also be helped by the team of Bandai Namco.

The videogame giant has in fact announced the opening of a Temporary Shop in that of Milan. Starting from the day of December 1 and until Christmas Eve, the store will have its headquarters in the heart of the Navigli, at Ripa di Porta Ticinese 61. It is difficult to find the doors closed, since the Temporary Shop of Bandai Namco will be open from Monday to Sunday, with continuous hours from 11:00 to 20:00.

Between new products and exclusive discounts on video games and figures, Besides gashapon And Ichiban Kuji, game stations and the inevitable statue of Elden Ring, the store will also be an exhibition dedicated to the entire videogame universe signed by Bandai Namco. In particular, visitors to the temporary store will have access to four different areas:

In the first section, the new releases of Bandai Namco are the great protagonists, with the possibility of consulting the complete digital catalog of games and registering for the loyalty program EP! C Rewards Club to obtain many advantages related to the products. Also present is the merchandise dedicated to Pac-Man. Space then to collectible figures , with lots of previews Banpresto and the best Demon Slayer, One Piece, Dragon Ball, Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia themed figures and more!

In the second area, the great protagonist is the Ichiban Kuji , an instant win that gives away unobtainable and exclusive objects. To play, just buy the ticket and then check which product it corresponds to. In addition to the classic Ichiban Kuji sets (will be available for Demon Slayer, One Piece and Dragon Ball) there will be 3 exclusive sets Amusement Ichiban Kuji, which contain only One Piece, My Hero Academia and Dragon Ball themed figures;

In the third area, they will find space: the distributors of gashapon equipped with 11 sets of different series, the video game area with four PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X stations , where to try the latest Bandai Namco releases, such as Tales of Arise, Scarlet Nexus, Guilty Gear: Strive, Little Nightmares II. The statue of Elden Ring that appeared at Lucca Comics & Games 2021 will then steal the show from the consoles;

The fourth and last area will be dedicated to Christmas shopping, with exclusive offers dedicated to video games, figures, exclusive gadgets and much more;

The appointment at the Temporary Shop of the Navigli is set between 1 December and Christmas Eve.