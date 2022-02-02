from Elden Ring to Horizon 2, save who can!

February 2022 is a month overflowing with new releasesall highly anticipated: from Dying Light 2 to Elden Ring, passing through SIFU, Horizon Forbidden West, GRID Legends, Edge of Eternity, Destiny 2 The Queen of Whispers and many others, discover them all in our new video.

Over the course of the month that has just begun, fans will really be spoiled for choice, due to the countless experiences arriving on all platforms. The very rich videogame table set up by software houses from all over the world will allow us to taste the spicy flavors of the Interregnum of Elden Ring, the citrus notes of the Forbidden West of Horizon Forbidden West and the zombie-like spicy of the post-apocalyptic city of Dying Light 2.

Those who want to dispose of the excesses of this triple A feast will always be able to try their hand at the stunts of OlliOlli World and beaten up in the action dimension of IT WASor take to the track with the other GRID Legends pilots and, at the end of the race, whiz towards the Savathun Tronomondo to give the welcome to the hosts of monsters of Destiny 2 The Queen of Whispers.

Therefore, a particularly intense month awaits us, as we can guess by scrolling through the long list of titles that you find in our new video on games coming out in February 2022 on PC and consoles. And you, which game are you waiting for the most? Let us know with a comment.