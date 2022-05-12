From Elden Ring to Resident Evil: 5 new records in the world of video games

The closing of the fiscal year (at the end of March), allowed many companies to review the results of their most outstanding games and account for the sustained growth of the video game industry. With an audience that has not stopped expanding exponentially in recent years, not only new releases generate special attention, but titles that have been in the community for a long time register new marks .

Capcom was one of the companies that presented its results for the previous year and, thanks to franchises such as resident Evil Y monster hunter, managed to sell more than 32 million copies of their video games and continue to grow compared to the previous year. Among the most important titles appeared cases such as Resident Evil: Village -last installment of the series- and Monster Hunter Rise.

For the year that has already begun, they not only plan to further increase the number of units sold, but also the company promises a large number of releases ranging from new installments to updates to previous titles.

01/22/2021 Resident Evil Village POLITICS RESEARCH AND TECHNOLOGY CAPCOM



This is one of the recent cases and one of the great milestones that has already marked 2022. Elden Ring It was a sensation since it was released, generating special attention in the gamer community. With a conversation about the game nowhere near closing, its sales numbers reaffirm the power of its arrival on consoles and PC.

Until March 31, a little over a month after its launch, the FromSoftware title sold 13.4 million copies , making it one of the fastest-selling games for responsible companies. With a huge community that supports it and a proposal that managed to make millions fall in love, this title has everything to continue setting records.

Going to the land of independent games, stardew valley is one of its greatest exponents. Far from the titles mentioned above and with a commitment to a relaxing experience, this option sold over 20 million copies worldwide since release, with 13 million added on PC alone .

Through the official page of the game they detailed that the title arrived on PC in February 2016 and in just two months it accumulated more than 1 million units sold. It then expanded to new platforms and had five major updates that added new content or new languages, broadening its audience.

12/22/2020 Stardew Valley POLITICS RESEARCH AND TECHNOLOGY CONCERNS DAPE



In this case, the data does not have to do with the sale of units, but is a reflection of the community that the game attracts. Hollow Knight is another great exponent of the enormous potential that indie titles have. Although it was launched five years ago, in the last week this proposal reached a new peak of simultaneous players . On May 7, more than 20 thousand players opted for this experience, surpassing the previous record of 13 thousand players.

The accompaniment that the game still maintains also explains the expectation that there is with its sequel, which is long in coming. Yesterday a new edition of Indie World was held, the event in which Nintendo anticipates all the independent games that are going to come to the Switch and many expected that there would be news regarding the launch of Hollow Knight: Silksong. However, the delivery that will arrive on PC and Nintendo Switch still remains a mystery.

On the side of mobile proposals, without a doubt Call of Duty He is one of the most outstanding actors. On a platform that continues to grow and take more space in the gaming industry, this franchise undoubtedly knew how to capitalize on that huge audience.

As reported from Activision Blizzard -and as highlighted from VGC-, Call of Duty Mobile has been downloaded over 650 million times since November 2019 . By May 2021, the title had reached 500 million downloads, but the Chinese launch clearly served as an incentive to further expand its huge audience.

Now Activision is preparing for the launch of the mobile version of Call of Duty Warzoneanother of the great names of the franchise, which exceeded 100 million players a year after its premiere.

KEEP READING:

Reality or fiction? A viral short of a Japanese train station showed the future of video games

This is how Heroes of Middle-earth was presented, a new game of The Lord of the Rings for mobile phones

Subscription services: these are the 5 free video games of May that should not be missed