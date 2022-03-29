From Elite to Ozark: all the series that premiere in April on Netflix

A new month begins and the streaming platforms renew their catalogs series, movies and documentaries. in case of Netflixthe on demand service left great premieres in the month of March, but April also arrives with very outstanding titles for Latin America.

Among the most outstanding productions arriving in April, we can mention Ozarks, the Netflix original drama that will premiere the final chapters of its last season. Also arrives the first part of the latest installment of Better Call Saulthe spin-off of breaking bad with Bob Odenkirk.

For younger subscribers, the season 5 premiere of Elite, the Spanish series that arrives full of drama, mysteries and scandals. also premieres heart stopperthe new fiction based on a graphic novel that will melt hearts with the tender story between Charlie and Nick.

All the series that premiere in April on Netflix

Get organized with The Home Edit method: Season 2 – April 1

This reality show stars Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, best known for being the gurus of order. In this show, favorite celebrity organizers will showcase their lives as they try to bring order to their clients’ clutter with their particle method.

Peter the Scaled (Season 1) – April 1

The successful Colombian telenovela will land on Netflix with its first season. The story follows Pedro (Miguel Varoni), a man with no education, who seduces and tricks anyone with his eloquence, falls in love with a beautiful executive and becomes her driver. It features performances by Sandra Reyes, Javier Gómez, Aura Helena Prada, Diego Ramos, Julio César Luna, Álvaro Bayona, Andrea Guzmán, Juan Carlos Arango, Martha Osorio and Marcela Mar.

Elite (Season 5) – April 8

In Las Encinas, a new semester brings a new victim, a new perpetrator and a new mystery; while the students drown in secrets… The new installment of Spanish fiction arrives with a renewed cast, led by Valentina Zenere, André Lamoglia, and Adam Nourou.

Between fence and fence – April 12

Directed by and starring Catherine Tate, this comedy stars Laura Willis, director of a women’s prison and former event organiser, who documents the emotions, routines of inmates and staff at HMP Woldsley Prison, showcasing the prison system in all its comic brutality.

Almost Happy (Season 2) – April 13

Sebastián has another chance to woo Pilar, who is now pregnant with Rocha’s twins. Many life lessons still await him.

Heartstopper – April 22

A new Netflix original production, based on the graphic novel and webcomic of the same name, created by Alice Oseman. The story follows Charlie and Nick, two schoolmates, who discover that their friendship could turn into something more, as they navigate their teenage life between love and everyday problems.

Anatomy of a Scandal – April 15

This psychological thriller explores the life of Sophie, the wife of an important politician and member of the British Parliament, whose life takes an unexpected turn when her husband is accused of a crime, which will put her professional and personal life in check. The series features performances by Sienna Miller, Rupert Friend and Michelle Dockery.

The Inheritors of the Earth – April 15

Based on the homonymous novel by Ildefonso Falcones, this Spanish historical fiction follows the story of Hugo Llor, a young man who seeks to fulfill his dream of becoming an artisan shipbuilder. Although his life will not be easy, he will have the protection of the respected old man: Arnau Estanyo.

The Seven Lives of Léa – April 15

Young Léa is dead. After her remains are found, she Léa wakes up 7 times in the 90’s, in different bodies. Once there, she must solve the mystery of her death and try to avoid it.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Season 6) – April 15

The hit series from The CW is back with a new season. Without Sara and with a conspiracy theory fanatic on the team, the Legends travel through time and space to save the world.

Better Call Saul: Season 6 Part 1 – April 19

Actor Bob Odenkirk returns to play Saul Goodman, who will be back for the sixth and final season.

Pálpito – April 20

The premiere of a new Colombian fiction arrives. The drama follows the story of a man seeking revenge on an organ trafficking organization that kidnapped and murdered his wife, and will soon cross paths with the woman who received his wife’s heart. It features performances by Ana Lucía Domínguez, Michel Brown and Sebastián Martínez.

Russian Doll (Season 2) – April 20

A new installment of the successful series created by and starring Natasha Lyonne arrives. After enduring the stormiest night of their lives over and over again, Nadia and Alan fall into another surprising existential adventure.

Kentaro’s pregnancy (4/21/2022)

This Japanese comedy-drama tells the story of an executive who thinks he has it all figured out gets pregnant, must confront social inequalities he had never considered. Starring Takumi Saito and Juri Ueno.

Selling Sunset (Season 5) – April 22

New loves. Old enemies. A new face. With the luxury market at its peak, the competition in the agency reaches the limit. Will they shine or will they stumble?

Ozark: Season 4 (Part 2) – April 29

The end of the hit Netflix original drama is here. Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) face threats and struggle to keep the cartel, the FBI and their own children happy long enough to get their lives back on track.

Bullsh*t The Gameshow – April 29

Contestants strive to correctly answer a series of questions. If they can’t do that, they should move on to plan B: lie outright.

