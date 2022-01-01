from Elodie to Kate Middleton, the 13 best outfits of the year

From Chiara Ferragni’s golden top to Lady Gaga in purple, passing through Angelina Jolie: let’s retrace the year 2021 through the dresses that made us dream.

Lady Gaga in Gucci, Elodie in Giambattista Valli, Angelina Jolie in Versace and Zendaya in Balmain

2021 was a year of rebirth for fashion: the live fashion shows and the big events that made us dream with the red carpets are back. From Met Gala to the Venice Film Festival, the stars shone with fairytale dresses or sculpture dresses. One name above all: Zendaya, the youngest “fashion icon” in history. There was no lack of counter-current choices that inflamed the debate: those who do not remember Kim Kardashian with your face covered? Or the dress with the sculpted breast of Chiara Ferragni? Not to mention the Sanremo Festival, the most coveted stage in Italy, where Elodie, Achille Lauro ei Maneskin they made us dream. Let’s retrace the fashion moments of 2021 together with the looks that are already iconic.

Kim Kardashian “masked” at the Met Gala

In 2021 the Met Gala, the most exclusive (and coveted) New York event in the fashion world, where original and over the top looks parade. The undisputed star of this edition was Kim Kardashian, who showed up covered from head to toe in a black dress Balenciaga. Next to her was the designer Demna Gvasalia (incognito) which this year has started an artistic and commercial collaboration with Kardashian and Kanye West under the banner of masks.

Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga ak Met

Zendaya with the “liquid” dress in Venice

The style icon of the year is without a doubt Zendaya: the actress at just 25 years old is already a legend of the carpet and has been crowned Fashion Icon 2021 by the Council of Fashion Designers of America. Every red carpet leaves everyone speechless, changing style and designer every time. Among the looks that we will remember there is certainly the nude dress by Balmain worn on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival.

Grammy 2021: the looks of the stars

Zendaya in Balmain Venice

Chiara Ferragni with the golden bustier

There is certainly one of the protagonists of the year that is about to end Chiara Ferragni. The looks of the digital entrepreneur are always among the most commented and dictate the trends of the moment. Chiara Ferragni was nominated “Woman of the Year” at the GQ Awards and charmed Berlin with a golden sculpture top that replicates the shapes of the female breast. The look is signed Schiaparelli, one of the hottest red carpet fashion houses of 2021 for its bold creations inspired by human anatomy.

Chiara Ferragni in Schiaparelli

The Maneskins with metallic rompers

2021 was the year of the Maneskin: the Roman band won Sanremo and the Eurovision Song Contest, conquering the international rankings and legions of fans all over the world. Thanks to a pure talent and a unique and nonconformist style that combines dandy, punk and bondage suggestions. In May they lit up the Eurovision stage with signature metallic rompers Etro: a sensual tribute to seventies rock stars.

The Maneskin in Etro at the Eurovision Song Contest

Lady Gaga with purple dress and sculpted heels

There was certainly one of the most anticipated fashion movies of 2021 House of Gucci, inspired by the homonymous Italian fashion house. Lady Gaga, who plays Patrizia Reggiani in the film, was the most photographed on the red carpet. In London she wore a fluctuating purple dress that anticipated Pantone 2022, the Very Peri, completed by accessories in full Gaga style: dizzying wedges and stay-ups. The dress – to stay on the subject – is a Gucci creation.

Lady Gaga in Gucci at the premiere of House of Gucci

Achille Lauro with the velvet suit

In Italy there is a great event capable of combining music and fashion: the Sanremo Festival. Achille Lauro reconfirms herself as an icon of transgressive and daring style: her clothes are much more than just costumes, but symbols capable of carrying profound messages. Every evening a different “painting” inspired by an icon of the past, from Mina to Rodolfo Valentino. Among the most significant looks there is certainly the fuchsia double-breasted suit signed by Gucci, with a short shirt that revealed the chest “pierced” by rose thorns.

Achille Lauro in Gucci in Sanremo

Kate Middleton in gold as a Bond Girl

In this 2021 fashion recap, an honorable mention certainly goes to Kate Middleton, the glamorous face of the English monarchy. Her looks are already a future queen: flawless, chic and sophisticated. But the Duchess is not afraid to dare: for the premiere of the new film in the James Bond saga, No Time To Due, walked the red carpet with a signature gold sequin dress Jenny Packham. The outfit featured a long cape down to the feet and played with transparencies on the hem, while the V-neckline was emphasized by the gathered hairstyle. A look to be the envy of any Bond Girl!

Kate Middleton in Jenny Packham

Elodie, queen of hearts in red

Among the icons of Italian style there is certainly the singer Elodie, which this year has conquered one success after another, showing off more and more glamorous and sensual looks. The apex was reached on the stage of the Ariston, where Elodie showed off four changes of clothes. The most spectacular is definitely the red dress of Giambattista Valli with fiery red ruffles, illuminated by precious Bvlgari jewels. A true queen of hearts (and of style)

Elodie in Giambattista Valli in Sanremo

Charlotte Gainsbourg with a minidress and rhinestone boots

Sensual, jaunty, nonconformist: Charlotte Gainsbourg conquered the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival (and our hearts). At fifty she wore a designer minidress Saint Laurent paired with crystal boots on the red carpet: the result could be a disaster, but it was just perfect. Thanks to his nonchalance and his innate sense of style.

Charlotte Gainsbourg in Saint Laurent in Venice

Timothée Chalamet in silver on the red carpet

When elegance meets originality: actor Timothée Chalamet is the idol of teenagers (and not only). Talented, elegant and eccentric: at Cannes he amazed everyone with a silver suit by Tom Ford, a sparkling reinterpretation of the classic tuxedo worn with a Korean shirt and white ankle boots. The touch of a true star? Sunglasses even in the evening.

Chalamet in Tom Ford in Cannes

The Representative of Lista and the maxi white dress

Can you wear the princess dress and be rock at the same time? In the case of the duo The List Representative, the answer is yes: the revelation band of Sanremo 2021 enchanted with outfits signed by Valentino, to end with a flourish with a dress with maxi train from the Haute Couture collection. The pure white dress with maxi corolla skirt made the singer statuesque and angelic at the same time, simply perfect.

The List Representative in Valentino Haute Couture

Angelina Jolie “eternal” in silver

Diva among the divas, Angelina Jolie showed off sculptural and timeless clothes to promote her latest film, Eternals. In Rome she gave her best with a silver strapless Versace dress, sported on a family red carpet with her daughters. Although many have criticized the hair extensions, the Greek goddess dress makes it rightfully among the red carpets that we will remember of this 2021.

Angelina Jolie in silver

Jake Gyllenhaal in total white in Venice

White was the most popular color of 2021: the confirmation of the elegance of this color comes from Jake Gyllenhaal, who walked the red carpet in Venice with a total white suit. The look, signed Valentino, is the quintessence of effortless elegance, effortless style: unbuttoned double-breasted jacket, shirt with the first button open, leather ankle boots. Relaxed and chic, as if you just got off the boat.