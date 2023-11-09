From Elton and Eminem to Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks. Who saw that coming? The mysterious California hippie and the fiery New York City piano man. At first glance, the pairing makes sense, akin to Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley, the towering uptown supermodel who became his second wife.

But there is no account of love or an arranged musical marriage.

With Joel and the Knicks teaming up at U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday, we look at a dozen strange musical pairings — even if they only last one song.

Cher and Gregg Allman: Three days after divorcing Sonny Bono in 1975, Cher married the Allman Brothers singer — and then filed for divorce nine days later. However, they reportedly reconciled because she was pregnant (with Eliza Blue Allman). The pair, known as Allman and Woman, made an Allman-dominated, blue-eyed soul album, “To the Hard Way”, in 1977 and did a brief concert tour. At least she didn’t record with her later boyfriend, Bagel Boy, Rob Camiletti. Surprise of their pair: 90. Artistic Rating: 25.

David Bowie and Bing Crosby: It was a 1977 holiday TV special, “Bing Crosby’s Merry Olde Christmas,” with the conceit that he was traveling to England to meet long-lost relatives. Bowie, a British rock star who may have been looking to shed his glamorous image, turned out to be Crosby’s relative’s “neighbor.” Bing and Bowie duet on Chestnut’s medley, “Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy.” A few days after taping the TV special, Crosby died of a heart attack after playing a round of golf in Spain. Wonder: 100. Artistic: four five.

Run-DMC and Aerosmith: In 1986, producer Rick Rubin suggested Run-DMC remake Aerosmith’s 1975 classic-rock smash “Walk This Way”, a hip-hop trio that did not even know the song. The crew’s DJ, Jam Master Jay, was the only member at first open to the idea, which included joining Aerosmith vocalist Steven Tyler and guitarist Joe Perry. The collaboration became an unexpected hit on both urban and rock radio – and MTV – and led to a radio rebound for the Boston rockers. Wonder: 90. Artistic: 100.

The KLF and Tammy Wynette: Who knew that Bill Drummond, aka King Boy D, of British electronica duo, was a fan of country music? So, Drummond, like George Jones of stadium house music, went to Nashville in 1991 and recorded country queen Wynette’s vocals and even featured on the novelty dance single, “Justified and Ancient (Stand by the JAMS)” Also added a small pedal steel guitar.” This unique collaboration reached No. 1 in 18 countries, No. 2 on the US Dance chart, and No. 11 on Billboard’s Hot 100. It was not only Wynette’s biggest pop song, but also the last significant hit for “Stand by Your Man”. Hitmaker. Wonder: 100. Artistic: 55.

Barbra Streisand and Bryan Adams: She wrote “I Finally Found Someone” for the soundtrack of “The Mirror Has Two Faces” in 1996 – a power ballad, of course, for which she was, of course, the star and director. Music producer David Foster suggested bringing in Canadian rocker Adams, whose recent movie soundtracks were “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You” and “All for Love” (with Rod Stewart and Sting). It worked as Streisand scored her first big pop hit since 1981 and earned an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song. But Babes being Babes, she refused to perform at the Oscars (Celine Dion sang instead) because she didn’t get a nod for Best Picture. Wonder: 65. Artistic: 35.

Eminem and Elton John: The extraordinary but controversial rapper was accused of misogynistic and anti-gay lyrics. So, he shocked the world at the 2001 Grammys when the British rock icon joined him for a duet on “Stan,” Eminem’s hit with UK singer Dido. “I didn’t know (Elton) was gay,” Eminem told MTV News in 2004. “I understood where I was coming from.” This statement was underlined when the two ended their performance by hugging and holding hands. Wonder: 90. artistic:95.

Tim McGraw and Nelly: He attended the 2003 NBA Celebrity Basketball Game in Atlanta. After growing up listening to country music, the St. Louis rapper of “Country Grammar” fame asked eclectic country star McGraw to join him on his 2004 single, “Over and Over.” They made a split-screen video in which they mirrored each other’s movements. The song reached number 3 on Billboard’s Hot 100, and McGraw included it on his second greatest hits collection two years later. In 2012 Nelly rolled with Florida Georgia Line for the awesome “Cruise” and the collab opened the door to hip-hop in Nashville. Wonder:80. Artistic: fifty.

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss: The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame paired Led Zeppelin’s Golden God with the Bluegrass Sirens in a 2004 tribute to folk legend Lead Belly. Their solo duets did not meet his high standards, but they were bonded by their love for bluegrass hero Ralph Stanley. Three years later, Plant and Cross joined in the notable “Rising Sand”, which featured duets on blues, folk, bluegrass and rock songs. They won a Grammy for album of the year, toured together and delivered a second album in 2021. Wonder: 95. Artistic: 100.

Kanye West and Justin Vernon: Jealousy led to the meeting of these modern music makers. In 2009, West’s keyboardist Jeff Bhasker learned that his girlfriend was skipping West’s New York shows in favor of a Bon Iver concert. So Bhaskar checked out the Eau Claire musician’s records and shared them with Kanye. The hip-hop icon not only wanted to use the Bon Iver sample, but he invited the group’s mastermind Vernon to the studio in Hawaii and they created “Lost in the World” for his 2010 album “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.” Really twisted. Wonder: 95. artistic:65.

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga: The legendary singer found the top pop star singing a Nat King Cole number at a benefit in New York City in 2011. He invited her to duet on “The Lady Is a Tramp” on his “Duets II” that year. It led to their own 2014 chart-topping duet album, “Cheek to Cheek,” a Grammy, a world concert and a sweet friendship. The second album, “Love for Sale”, followed in 2021 with a televised “One Last Concert” from Radio City Music Hall. Bennett, who rivals Willie Nelson for most duets recorded, considered Gaga his favorite musical partner. Wonder: 75. Artistic: 95.

Billie Joe Armstrong and Norah Jones: The highly caffeinated punk-rock hero and the cool jazzy piano lady found common ground in the music of the Everly Brothers. When Armstrong came across the Everlys’ 1958 album “Songs Our Daddy Taught Us”, which included folk and country covers, his Minnesota-raised wife Adrienne suggested he ask Jones to arrange the harmonies. Forming in 2013 as Billie Joe + Norah, they released their version of gorgeous vintage pop on “Foreverly”. They played a show in New York but never toured together. Wonder: 80. Artistic: 70.

Lil Nas Blame this pairing on Miley Cyrus. After the Georgia rapper released “Old Town Road” as an independent country rap song in 2018, he tweeted that he wanted Billy Ray Cyrus, whom he met in the Disney TV series “Hannah Montana”, for a remix. saw. So, the 1992 “Achy Breaky Heart” hitmaker (and Miley’s dad) signed on, pumped up “Old Town Road” and sent it to No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 for 19 consecutive weeks in 2019. The record of an artist’s debut single; Cyrus spent five weeks at No. 1 on the country chart with her debut single. Wonder: 90. artistic:85.

