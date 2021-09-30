News

from Elvis to Queen Elizabeth to the Pope and John Lennon

Few, indeed very few, could be able to pleasure in the same way to the Dad and to the managers ofSoviet Union, to Elvis and to Queen of England. Someone did, though, but it’s not a character: it’s one of them most iconic cars of the Star, an evergreen of luxury called Mercedes W100 which continues to shine in its elegant charm.

Mercedes W100, the luxury that conquered popes and rock stars

Mercedes W100, the luxury that conquered popes and rock stars

Few units, many versions

Presented at Frankfurt Motor Show in 1963, the W100 su made in 2677 units, 428 of which are long wheelbase. Of these, 304 were four-door, while 124 were six-door. Much more exclusive, however, the W100 convertible, limited to 59 pieces. We were looking for a replacement for the W189 “Adenauer”, it was found in the W100, which the engineer Fritz Nallinger endowed with hand built 6.3 liter engine.

From Elvis to the Pope

The charm of the W100 lies in its royalty: a solemn appearance, with simple and reserved interiors, but equipped with maximum comfort and luxury. Among its most famous owners, how not to mention Elvis Presley, John Lennon, Jack Nicholson, but also the then head of the USSR Leonid Brezhnev; they got on board Pope John Paul II and the Queen Elizabeth of England; today two of the most important television presenters in the world drive it like Jay Leno And Jeremy Clarkson. But as popular as individual customers may be, the W100 stands the decades and continues to maintain that same, unaltered charm.

