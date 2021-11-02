from emails to condoms, how much we pollute without knowing it

Every time we eat a hamburger, we contribute to polluting the Earth. In fact, 2.5 kg of CO2 were generated to produce each individual meat medallion. Not to mention the simple text emails with which we thank or reply to a message: each sending corresponds to 4 grams of CO2 more in the environment. A ‘harmless’ pair of jeans in the wardrobe is equivalent to 3,800 liters of water used, 12 square meters of land used, 18.3 kWh of electricity used for an emission of 33.4 kg of CO2, equal to that than a year of washing machines from an average family.

Carbon footprint, our climate footprint

Here she is carbon footprint, literally ‘carbon footprint’: the parameter that allows us to calculate the environmental impact of all our activities and all our choices on climate change, or rather on global warming. There carboon footprint estimates the total greenhouse gas emissions associated directly or indirectly with a product, organization or service. And it represents an indicator increasingly used by experts to assess the sustainability of an economic or industrial chain but also of our lifestyles.

The writer, for example, uses cars and air conditioners poorly, has class A or higher appliances and a good thermal insulation system in his home. Still, according to an online calculator, it has one carbon footprint of 5 tons of CO2 per year, equal to the pollution of about three cars. The average annual production of an Italian is 7.05 tons.

Climate and food: down with meat, alive with vegetables

We always focus on transport (responsible for 25% of global emissions) but many other aspects of our life have an impact on the climate. Starting with the diet: eating too much meat, the number one food in Western diets, can literally kill the planet.

As can be seen from the table (are data from the largest meta-analysis of global food systems, published in Science by Joseph Poore and Thomas Nemecek and disseminated by OurWorldinData.org), beef is the number one ‘enemy’ of the environment: every kg of beef produced involves the emission of 60 kg of harmful gases. Among the most polluting foods there is also lamb (24 kg of greenhouse gases), cheese (21 kg), chocolate (19 kg) and coffee (17 kg) while at the bottom of the ranking we find nuts, citrus fruits, apples , tubers and bananas.

For most foods, harmful emissions come mainly from land use change (shown in green) and from farming processes (brown) while transport and processes in the supply chain play a minor role. Therefore, ch they are grown locally or shipped to the other side of the world, matters very little for pollution purposes. “The adoption of healthy and sustainable diets, such as those based on cereals, legumes, nuts and seeds, offers great opportunities to reduce greenhouse gases”, reads the UN report on “Climate change and territory”, according to which, from alone, cattle and rice fields are responsible for half of global emissions of methane, one of the deadliest greenhouse gases.

Beware of clothes, the black beast jeans

Another sector that you do not expect: fashion, the second largest polluter in the world after air transport. According to a study by the Global Fashion Agenda, 10% of the carbon dioxide emissions released into the atmosphere comes from the textile industry; a value that is destined to increase by 2030. A 10% which translates into 3.4 million tons of CO2, to which we must add: 1.074 million kWh of electricity, 6 to 9 million water and 6 million tons of chemicals.

To be clear, a trivial t-shirt produces 15 kg of CO2 while a pair of sneakers stands at 13.6 kg of harmful gases. Values ​​that double for the ‘black beast’ jeans: a pair of classic Levi’s generates approximately 33.4 kg of CO2 over its entire lifespan. Just over a third of these emissions come from the production of fibers and fabrics, while another 8% comes from the cutting, sewing and finishing of denim.

Eight emails pollute like a car traveling 1km

Eight emails emit the same carbon dioxide as a car traveling 1km. And again: it is estimated that a company with 100 employees – who send an average of 33 emails a day for about 220 days a year – produces 13.6 tons of CO2, equivalent to 13 round trips from Paris to New York. In short, the Internet pollutes, just like an intercontinental flight or a car trip.

The data is from Ademe, the French Agency for the Environment and Energy Management. Every time we write on the web, explains the Agency, we leave an environmental footprint: this happens because, before reaching the various recipients, the emails are copied, more or less 10 times, by the various servers which then have the task of transmitting them. to the email address entered. Steps require the use of electricity and therefore produce CO2 emissions. In short, behind a simple click there is often a poison for the Planet.

Even doing research on the web weighs on the environment: each of us, browsing with a browser, produces about 9.9 kg of CO2 per year.

What about condoms? “They help the planet more than they harm it”

Finally, the sex chapter. The United Nations Population Fund estimates that around 10 billion latex condoms are produced each year and most are disposed of in landfills. This is because many condoms are made from synthetic latex and use additives and chemicals; therefore, they cannot be recycled. Manufacturers are still working on making condoms eco-friendly: to For example, Reckitt Benckiser, owner of the Durex brand, has pledged to reduce the carbon footprint of its products by a third.

Condoms to ban, then? Absolutely not, experts agree, since when counting the give and take, they help the planet far more than they harm it. “With condoms, if you look too closely at their direct environmental impact, you miss the big picture,” says Andie Stephens, associate director of the Carbon Trust, a nonprofit that supports businesses and organizations in reducing harmful emissions. “Raw material production, manufacturing and distribution will certainly have an impact and rubber production may also be associated with tropical deforestation, but the really important point is the emissions they help avoid.”

First of all, those to treat sexually transmitted diseases: according to UN data, every dollar spent on HIV or AIDS treatments in Montenegro, for example, generates 1 kg of Co2; quantity that rises to 2 kg in Tajikistan. But it is above all on the front of birth prevention that condoms exert their environmental ‘benefit’. According to a shocking study published in Environmental Research Letters, having one less child is the most effective of the choices eco-friendly and saves the planet 58.6 tons of CO2 per year.