from Emma Watson to Lucy Boynton without forgetting a spectacular Lady Gaga
The Royal Albert Hall in London has dressed up again, and everything to welcome BAFTA Awards 2022, awards given by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. As expected, countless familiar faces from the world of cinema have passed through its red carpet, wearing their best clothes and knocking out the staff with their mere presence. Here we show you all the seen looks: from Lady Gaga to Millie Bobby Brown with its bold custom Louis Vuitton design. Here are the best and worst looks of the evening.
The worst looks of the BAFTA 2022
Whether it’s lack of WOW effect, borderline boring simplicity, or having a bad day, these are the worst looks we’ve seen on the red carpet.
Ariana DeBose in Oscar De La Renta
Lea Seydoux at Louis Vuitton
Chanel Haute Couture Lucy Boynton
Daisy Ridley by Vivienne Westwood
Alana HaimLouis Vuitton
Salma Hayek in Gucci
Sienna Miller from Gucci
Zawe Ashton in Emilia Wickstead
The best looks of the BAFTA 2022
Elegance and savoir fairethese looks bring it all together to be the favorites of the evening.
Renate Reinseve by Louis Vuitton
Ella Hunt by Celine
Emilia Jones of Atelier Versace
Florence Pugh by Carolina Herrera
Rebel Wilson by Giambattista Valli
Simone Ashley from Valentino
Chanel Ellie Bamber
Jessie Buckley as Alexander McQueen
Daisy Edgar-Jones from Gucci
Armani Prive Caitriona Balfe
Ralph Lauren’s Lady Gaga
Louis Vuitton Millie Bobby Brown
Haley Bennett in Valentino
Emma Watson in Oscar de la Renta
Rachel Zegler in Vivienne Westwood
Millicent Simmonds in Oscar de la Renta
Burberry’s Naomi Campbell
Rebel Wilson by Miu Miu
