from Emma Watson to Lucy Boynton without forgetting a spectacular Lady Gaga

The Royal Albert Hall in London has dressed up again, and everything to welcome BAFTA Awards 2022, awards given by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. As expected, countless familiar faces from the world of cinema have passed through its red carpet, wearing their best clothes and knocking out the staff with their mere presence. Here we show you all the seen looks: from Lady Gaga to Millie Bobby Brown with its bold custom Louis Vuitton design. Here are the best and worst looks of the evening.

Penélope Cruz falls in love at the Oscar nominees dinner, among many others, with her pink Chanel minidress

A Friday look by Tamara Falcó

The worst looks of the BAFTA 2022

Whether it’s lack of WOW effect, borderline boring simplicity, or having a bad day, these are the worst looks we’ve seen on the red carpet.

Ariana DeBose in Oscar De La Renta

Bafta Ariana Debose Oscar De La Renta

Lea Seydoux at Louis Vuitton

Bafta Lea SeydouxLouis Vuitton

Chanel Haute Couture Lucy Boynton

Bafta Lucy Boynton Chanel Haute Couture

Daisy Ridley by Vivienne Westwood

Bafta Daisy Ridley Vivienne Westwood

Alana HaimLouis Vuitton

Bafta Alana HaimLouis Vuitton

Salma Hayek in Gucci

Bafta Salma Hayek Gucci

Sienna Miller from Gucci

Bafta Sienna Miller Gucci

Zawe Ashton in Emilia Wickstead

Bafta Zawe Ashton Emilia Wickstead

The best looks of the BAFTA 2022

Elegance and savoir fairethese looks bring it all together to be the favorites of the evening.

Renate Reinseve by Louis Vuitton

Bafta Renate Reinsve Louis Vuitton

Ella Hunt by Celine

Bafta Ella Hunt Celine

Emilia Jones of Atelier Versace

Florence Pugh by Carolina Herrera

Bafta Florence Pugh Carolina Herrera

Rebel Wilson by Giambattista Valli

Bafta Rebel Wilson Giambattista Valli

Simone Ashley from Valentino

Bafta Simone Ashley Valentino

Chanel Ellie Bamber

Bafta Ellie Bamber Chanel

Jessie Buckley as Alexander McQueen

Daisy Edgar-Jones from Gucci

Armani Prive Caitriona Balfe

Bafta Caitriona Balfe Armani Prive

Ralph Lauren’s Lady Gaga

Bafta Lady Gaga Ralph Lauren

Louis Vuitton Millie Bobby Brown

Bafta Millie Bobby BrownLouis Vuitton

Haley Bennett in Valentino

Bafta Haley Bennett Valentino

Emma Watson in Oscar de la Renta

Bafta Emma Watson Oscar De La Renta

Rachel Zegler in Vivienne Westwood

Millicent Simmonds in Oscar de la Renta

Burberry’s Naomi Campbell

Baftas Naomi Campbell Burberry

Rebel Wilson by Miu Miu

