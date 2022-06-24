From Emme Muñiz to Cara Delevingne: celebrities who identify as non-binary

Artists who identify with the non-binary gender (Photos: Instagram/@caradelevingne/jlo-@ezramefan)

In the context of pride month LGBT+ Some of the greatest figures in the world of entertainment celebrate, especially those who are part of the community, the diversity of loving without labels and demand respect for the way in which each person identifies, provoking interest and controversy in all those who They are usually off topic.

Jennifer Lopez gave a concert last Thursday June 16 at the California sports venue and his daughter Emme Muniz He accompanied her on stage to sing a couple of songs. But what most caught the public’s attention is that the famous artist referred to the 14-year-old girl as “she” either “they/them”, pronouns in inclusive language which refers to those people who do not identify with what is socially defined as masculine and feminine.

This action, beyond generating controversy or debates about whether it is correct or not, has caused a large number of searches on the internet about what it means “non binary” as well as the representation of the great personalities who identify with said gender, so here we present a list of the most popular LGBT+ representatives within the topic.

Cyrus is one of the most popular singers worldwide REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The popular singer who achieved world fame playing the famous Hannah Montana from Disneybut consecrating herself as the revelation youth artist – who had not been seen since Britney Spears – a few years ago she made public her true gender identitybecause for some time she considered herself a heterosexual cisgender woman.

After the youthful heyday of We Can’t Stop Y Wrecking Ball that made her the most successful, popular and controversial artist of 2013 and 2014, an interview for Paper In 2015, the daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus made it public that she recognized herself as a non-binary person.

“I do not identify with being a man or a woman, and I do not need my partner to identify with being a man or a woman either.”, were the words with which Miley opened up to her audience at the age of 23.

The interpreter nominated for “Best Pop Album” at the Grammys shared in the same interview that it was at the age of 14 that she revealed to her mother that she felt affection and admiration for women: “I told her that I also liked them, that I liked them so much like the boys. It was very difficult for her to understand: she did not want anyone to judge me but, in the end, she believes in me more than she has ever believed in any God. I asked him to accept me. And she has,” she declared.

When questioned about her love relationships, Miley was blunt and responded at the time: “Literally open to any mutually agreed relationship in which there are no animals and where everyone is of legal age.”

Ezra Miller plays “The Flash” (Photo: File)

Popularly known for participating in The advantages of being invisible (2012) but establish himself as a great superhero in DC with Flash, Ezra Miller He has become a non-binary gender actor in conquering a market mostly consumed by heterosexual men with his work.

The actor made these statements to The Hollywood Reporter in November 2018, about her gender identity: “I don’t identify as anything, fuck thatMiller said. “I do not identify as male or female. I barely identify as human”, were the sharp answers of the actor.

She is considered an LGBT+ icon REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

One of the most popular female LGBT+ symbols in the world is also part of this colorful list, because in an interview with the magazine marie claire confessed that: “The entire concept of gender is analyzed in immovable terms. I wish I could dynamite those preconceived ideas. I do not consider myself to identify with a non-binary gender, but I feel as much a man as I feel a woman.”.

Emme Maribel Muñiz participated in JLo’s Super Bowl REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A few days ago, the gender identity of Jennifer López’s daughter was shared with her fans, since the bronx diva introduced Emme at the Gala Blue Diamond of the LA Dodgers Foundation, referring to gender neutral pronouns. “The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this and I ask you to sing with me all the time. So this is a very special occasion”, she said in English bringing the subject to public opinion.

