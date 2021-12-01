Sports

From England: Mancini in the sights of United if they miss the World Cup | News

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 12 1 minute read

The Red Devils are picking manager for next season as Rangnick steps up to club advisor role

They had already tried after Solskjaer’s exoneration, according to ‘Bild’, but Roberto Mancini would have refused. Now the ‘Telegraph’ is relaunching: the Manchester United, led interim by Ralf Rangnick, he would be thinking of the Italian national team coach for next season, when the German will leave the bench to move to a managerial role. Mancio’s name is part of a group of candidates to lead United for a long time.

Everything will obviously depend on the outcome of the playoffs to go to Qatar. Italy, which presumably will have to play the final act against Portugal in Lisbon, seriously risks being out of the top world competition for the second consecutive time. Despite a contract that binds him to the national team until 2026, Mancini’s future blue is fatally linked to whether or not he qualifies for the world championship. Should he remain out, it is possible that there could be a reversal that could free the current coach. The United solution, despite the past at City, would be one of the most attractive in the event that Mancini were to remain without a team. For the Red Devils he would be one of the main candidates, for the bench of the 2022-23 season, together with Pochettino and Rodgers.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 12 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Aké gold of Juventus U23: total maturity with Zauli

2 weeks ago

Nba, LeBron James positive for Covid: out indefinitely

17 hours ago

newfound defense and a magical Dybala

15 hours ago

“Juve, heavy knockout that had been in the air for some time”

7 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button