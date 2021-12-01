From England: Mancini in the sights of United if they miss the World Cup | News

The Red Devils are picking manager for next season as Rangnick steps up to club advisor role

They had already tried after Solskjaer’s exoneration, according to ‘Bild’, but Roberto Mancini would have refused. Now the ‘Telegraph’ is relaunching: the Manchester United, led interim by Ralf Rangnick, he would be thinking of the Italian national team coach for next season, when the German will leave the bench to move to a managerial role. Mancio’s name is part of a group of candidates to lead United for a long time.

Everything will obviously depend on the outcome of the playoffs to go to Qatar. Italy, which presumably will have to play the final act against Portugal in Lisbon, seriously risks being out of the top world competition for the second consecutive time. Despite a contract that binds him to the national team until 2026, Mancini’s future blue is fatally linked to whether or not he qualifies for the world championship. Should he remain out, it is possible that there could be a reversal that could free the current coach. The United solution, despite the past at City, would be one of the most attractive in the event that Mancini were to remain without a team. For the Red Devils he would be one of the main candidates, for the bench of the 2022-23 season, together with Pochettino and Rodgers.