From England: Roma’s official offer for Maitland-Niles, Arsenal’s response is awaited

CALCIOMERCATO ROMA MAITLAND-NILES – La Rome pushes to bring the capital as soon as possible Ainsley Maitland-Niles, joker ofArsenal in the viewfinder of Tiago Pinto to give a credible alternative to Rick Karsdorp. As reported by David Ornstein, signature of the important English portal The Athletic, in fact, the Giallorossi club would have presented an official offer to the ‘Gunners’ for the player, on the basis of a loan with the right of redemption. At the moment, however, the response from the British still would not have arrived.

As reported by the British media, in fact, the Giallorossi would like to buy Maitland-Niles, but at the moment they do not have the financial resources to do so. The plan is clear: to borrow the player until June and then buy him once the money from the sales of Under, Pau Lopez And Kluivert, should the conditions necessary for the redemption materialize. As for the English class of ’97, however, for him there are no other solutions: he just wants the Rome. If the Arsenal agreement with the Giallorossi does not arrive, he would remain at Arsenal until the end of the season.