From England: “Ronaldo-United, it’s a rupture: goodbye at the end of the season”

LONDON (ENGLAND) – Between Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United it could really be time to say goodbye . The Portuguese champion, who returned to Old Trafford in the summer for his second adventure at the Red Devils, could leave at the end of the season according to the English press. After the escape to Portugal and the desertion in the derby against City, the relationship between the player and the club seems to have deteriorated even more. The break between CR7 and coach Ralf Rangnick, therefore, would be definitive and although the German would have to leave the bench to take on the role of consultant, the stay of the former Juve at Manchester United would seem rather complicated. Second FootballTransfers in case of failure to qualify for the next Champions League, the divorce would be practically certain.

Telegraph: “United, Ten Hag is the favorite in the race for the bench”

Here’s where Cristiano Ronaldo could go

Although the identity card says 37 years, the Portuguese champion wants to continue playing at great levels. The dream would be to reach Messi, the historical rival, at PSG. With the French he could write new records and collect personal and club trophies. The alternative bears the name of Sporting Lisbon, a company that launched him into great football and of which mother Dolores is a huge fan so much from her that she has never hidden her great desire: to see her son again with the Leoni shirt. An option at the moment difficult given that, in fact, the Lusitanian champion wants to continue playing at certain levels. Returning to the news of his farewell increasingly close to the Red Devils, the English tabloid The Sun this morning on the front page he plays with the past and the future of the Portuguese and headlines: “Ron the Legend”, with the last three letters (End) colored and highlighted to say that the adventure of the former Juve at Manchester United has reached terminus.

Manchester United, also Rashford towards the farewell

But that’s not all, because also 24-year-old English striker Marcus Rashford he would be ready to leave Old Trafford. The young Brit still has 18 months on his contract with the Red Devils but he likes him so much not only in the Premier League (Newcastle, West Ham and Arsenal), but also abroad. About him, according to reports from the Daily Mail, PSG would be there, ready to focus on him for the aftermath of Mbappé. The Frenchman, in fact, seems more and more willing to want a change of scenery to fulfill a dream and wear the Real Madrid shirt.