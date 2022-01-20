From England: “Vlahovic? Arsenal lacks appeal, Tottenham lacks money “

“Arsenal have the money to spend on Vlahovic but the player’s will is not there. There is also Tottenham who, however, do not have the economic strength, for these two teams it will be difficult to bring him to London now. It is a more realistic option that Chelsea can take in June given Lukaku’s delicate situation after the interview that has caused him a bit of a mess and is likely to go away in the summer. In January, it is difficult for big expenses to be made. The bottom of Newcastle? He has money but he is not very experienced, given the market moves, they throw themselves on many players but without a program. In my opinion, a sporting director would be needed who is in tune with the coach and the owners and is now missing. How is Mitrovic? He’s a fun player, but he’s on a level between Premier and Championship. Perhaps he would do a decent job at Fiorentina, but he deserves a stronger player given how Vlahovic is. “