The auction of legends: from Eric Clapton to Elvis and Kurt Cobain

In New York the ‘Icons & Idols: Rock’ N ‘Roll’ event

New York, Nov. 16 (askanews) – There’s Eric Clapton’s guitar, Kurt Cobain’s handwritten setlist, Whitney Houston’s Versace jacket. These are just some of the musical memorabilia that go up for auction in New York on November 19th and 20th.

Clapton’s instrument, a 1968 Martin D-45 acoustic guitar is the centerpiece of this year’s edition of Julien’s Auctions’ Icons & Idols: Rock ‘N’ Roll which includes around 1,000 pieces and will take place at Hard Rock Cafe in Manhattan.

“It dates back to the late 1960s, early 1970s, when he was with Derek and the Dominos, he played it at their first performance at the Lyceum Theater in London in June 1970. We estimate that its value is between $ 300,000 and $ 500,000. Said Martin Nolan, executive director, Julien’s Auction.

For collectors and fans it is an auction not to be missed: in addition to instruments, such as the guitars of Elvis Presley, Dave Gilmour, Eddie Van Halen, Bono of U2, there are incredible concert, video and event outfits worn by Katy Perry, Amy Winehouse, Madonna and Michael Jackson.