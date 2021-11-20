From Eric Clapton to Elvis Presley, from Madonna to Michael Jackson, objects belonging to the stars will be auctioned at the weekend

The appointment is one of those that cannot be missed, absolutely, at least for collectors. In this weekend started, a New York, for those with large amounts of money, it will be possible to try to grab one or more memorabilia of one’s idols of world of music or cinema , particularly. In fact, they will be auctioned at theHard Rock Cafe, beyond 900 objects belonged to music stars like Eric Clapton, Elvis Presley, Madonna And Michael Jackson.

Guitars are the most sought after items

On top of the desires of fans of the collections sector there will be, in particular, original musical instruments. The guitars there are the masters For example, an acoustic , of the Martin, owned by Eric Clapton and which was used during a concert in London, even in the distant past 1970. The predicted value, according to experts, is between 300 thousand and 500 thousand dollars. On sale, then, also another guitar, that of the myth, Elvis Presley, which the same king of rock and roll gave, personally, to Norman Taurog, the director who directed many of his films. Maximum value, according to current estimates, at least 90 thousand dollars.

Instruments, but also other memorabilia