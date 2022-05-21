from ‘ET’ to successful presenter

Think about drew Barrymore is to automatically think of ET, the film that launched him to stardom at the age of just six and that was the beginning of his personal decline. Or rather the learning of life from him.

This is how she explained it herself in the biography that she published a few years ago in which she recounted, without any censorship, how she became an addict at just eight years oldhow he lived during the time he had problems with drugs and alcohol and how, after a suicide attempt at age 14, he entered a rehabilitation center.

He managed to recover and relaunch his professional career. She did it in style, participating in numerous blockbuster films, starting with the very brief cameo in screampassing by Charlie’s Angelsand ending with the television series for Netflix, santa clarita diet.

Drew Barrymore has managed, in 40 years, to overcome the aftermath of success at a very young age. gtres

Since returning to work, Drew has been unstoppable in all aspects. She has been a mother, she has been divorced three times, she has created her own wine company and she has renewed herself, becoming a successful television presenter with her own program.

40 years after ‘ET’

If there is something special in his life, it is the alien movie that marked an entire generation of children of the 80s. The expectation is maximum around the possible celebration of the 40th anniversary of the film, which premiered in the summer of 1982. The intention of the actress is clear: she has in mind to meet, along with her two daughters, with Steven Spielberg, whom she considers a second father.

Drew Barrymore with the cast of ‘ET’ including Steven Spielberg, at the film’s 20th anniversary. Contact

At the moment he has been opening his mouth with the reunion on television with the actress who played his mother in Spielberg’s feature film. Just a few weeks ago Drew received on his own show, The Drew Barrymore Showto interpreter Dee Wallace. It was a most emotional moment that made it clear that the affection that arose between her during the filming continues today..

“Oh my God! Let’s welcome my mother in ETDee Wallace… I can’t believe it»he said before receiving it. It seems that the presenter was not expecting this guest who, as soon as she saw her, she hugged her. “You look the same!” exclaimed Wallace. “I’m so excited to see you again!”

It was a most endearing moment. Both did not stop looking at each other and smiling as they recalled numerous anecdotes from that job. “The first day of shooting I was sitting in the director’s chair and you said, ‘I’m going to sit on your lap right now,'” Dee Wallace recalled. The visit was not only exciting for them, but also for their followers on social networks, with whom they shared several snapshots they took on the set.

Awarded for her work in front of the camera

Precisely The Drew Barrymore Show received the Webby award in its XVI edition. Some awards that recognize the best of the internet and that decided to award one of their prizes to the actress’s program, “for bringing joy to the internet and entertaining audiences”. It is a space that next September 14 will celebrate two years on the air and that, at least for now, will have a third season.

He has just picked up the Webby Award for his television show. Contact

“My new talk show is pure optimism”he declared then. “We have to work hard. I don’t want to fall into the trap of talk shows where all the guests come to promote a movie. I want to bring writers, musicians and artists », she indicated. She was clear about what she wanted and she has achieved it. The audience and the critics praise him for it.

Drew Barrymore doesn’t do bad. It has taken over the controls of this daily space that CBS broadcasts in the morning. His sympathy, his naturalness and his closeness to both guests and the viewer have made his program one of the most watched in the United States.

Drew Barrymore is retiring from acting

Six months after the premiere of The Drew Barrymore Show, In March 2021, the actress announced that she was taking an indefinite break from her career.. It seems that at the moment she prefers to continue in front of the camera as a presenter, exploring other skills such as her skills in the kitchen and, of course, encouraging the audiovisual world as a producer and director. Disciplines in which she has also made it clear that she moves like a fish in water.

Drew Barrymore will always be the unforgettable girl from ‘ET’. Contact

In his resume, in addition to ETjobs also appear with Woody Allen in They all say I love you, 50 first dates in which he shared the spotlight with Adam Sandlereither lucky you. In 1996 he teamed up with her friend Nancy Junoven with whom he set up the production company Flowers Film.