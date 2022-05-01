From Evaluna to Jennifer Lawrence: the celebrities who celebrate their first Mother’s Day this May 1 | Love 40

2021 was a year full of births among celebrities and 2022 is going the same way. After in our country influencers and celebrities like María Pombo and Edurne gave birth at the beginning of last year, there are several national and international celebrities who just a few months ago —and even in some specific cases, days— gave birth to their first son or daughter and, therefore, This May 1st they will celebrate for the first time with all of the law on Mother’s Day.

Here we tell you who are the new moms who will finally be able to celebrate mother’s day looking at your baby’s face:

1.Jennifer Lawrence





Jennifer Lawrence looking pregnant. / Gotham/GC Images

The actress Jennifer Lawrence She has been a mom only a week ago. The actress who played the heroine Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games and who has recently tasted success again with don’t look up gave birth to her first child on April 24, according to TMZ. Of course, she has not revealed the sex of the baby so far. Lawrence does not have social networks and is very careful with her private life, so it is very possible that, at least for a long time, she and her husband, gallery owner Cooke Maroney, will keep their baby away from the public. photos. Be that as it may, from LOS40 we wish the new mom a lot of happiness on this Mother’s Day!

2. Esther Holly

spanish actress Esther Holly She has also recently become a mother. The woman who gave life to Mónica Gaztambide alias Stockholm in the successful Netflix series La casa de papel became a first-time mother on March 5, 2022 after 25 hours of labor from which her daughter Sol de Ella emerged.

Although the dazzle was hard for Acebo, the actress is very happy with her motherhood, something that she does not hesitate to share with her followers on the networks through snapshots and messages that give off kilos and kilos of love. Happy first Mother’s Day, Esther!

3. Greeicy Rendon

The well-known Colombian actress and singer Greeicy has also been a mother just a few days ago. Although she is still recovering from childbirth, her partner, Mike Bahía has been in charge of making the news public with a very tender photo in which you can see the baby’s footprints impregnating the father’s arm. Happy Mother’s Day Greeicy! Congratulations and may you recover very soon!

4. Evaluna

Evaluna Montaner and Camilo They are other of the most famous new dads of the moment. The couple received her daughter Indigo at the beginning of April and since then they have devoted themselves entirely to enjoying it. So surely this year they celebrate Mother’s Day in style. Of course, almost with total certainty that they will do it on May 8, the day on which this holiday is celebrated in Colombia and Venezuela.

5. Maria Adanez

The actress Maria Adanez became a mother for the first time in May 2021 and, although her little Claudio is already close to a year old, this will be her first Mother’s Day. Adánez is happy with her baby and does not stop sharing little moments of her life with her followers, who are sure to wish her a very Happy Mother’s Day, just like us.

6. Marisa Jara

The model Marisa Jara has fought a lot to become a mother And finally, just a month ago, she managed to fulfill her dream thanks to Tomás, the little baby who gave her the most beautiful day of her life. Happy Mother’s Day, Marisa!

7. Martha Hunt

The Victoria’s Secret model Martha Hunt, one of the most iconic of those who has worked for the firm, gave birth to her first daughter on November 6, 2021 although it was not until the end of that same month when he publicly announced that Emery had come to this world. Happy first Mother’s Day, Martha!

8. Perrie Edwards

In 2021 there has been baby boom in the little mix And here’s half of the evidence: Singer Pierre Edwards and soccer player Alex Oxalde-Chamberlain welcomed their first child last August, a baby they named Axel Oxalde-Chamberlain.

9. Leigh-Anne Pinnock

The other responsible for the baby boom in Little Mix has been Leigh-Anne Pinnock, who in the same week that Perrie had a Axel gave birth to two twins who came by surprise to change her life forever.

10. Halsey

Another of the singers who premieres this 2022 on Mother’s Day is the American Halsey. Ashley Nicolette welcomed her first child with Alev Aydin last July 2021. The baby’s name is Ender Ridley Aydin and he has come into her life to shower them with love.

11. Mon Laferte

“I’m the happiest on the planet! I’m a mom!” Chilean singer-songwriter Mon Laferte exclaimed to the world last February to share with all her followers that, finally, his son Joel had come into this world. Today, a little over two months later, we are the ones who wish her much more happiness. Enjoy Mother’s Day!

12. Valentina Ferrer

On June 27, 2021 the model Valentina Ferrer and singer J Balvin received Rio, a baby with whom Argentina became a mother for the first time. The couple is happy with their little one and from here we wish them a very happy Mother’s Day.