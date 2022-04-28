From excise duties on petrol to methane for motor vehicles, all the aid in the decree of 6 billion is coming

Listen to the audio version of the article

The extension of the cut in excise duties on petrol, but also a cut of about 30 cents on the sale price of methane. Over a billion against expensive materials with the revision of prices for tenders, the extension beyond June 30 of the deadline for accessing the Superbonus for villas, guarantees for the liquidity of companies. The filing of the new aid decree continued throughout Wednesday with the active participation of Prime Minister Mario Draghi, after the negativization of Covid. The measure, defined as “complex” even in government circles, should however arrive in the Council of Ministers only on Monday.

The resources available

No double step, therefore, but a single maxidecree. It will also include the energy package with a simplification for renewables and a reference to coal: four existing plants fully operational (for a fixed period). Meanwhile, the pressure of the parties increases to field more resources than the 6 billion envisaged. After the Northern League leader Matteo Salvini asking for a greater commitment on the expensive bills front, the secretary dem Enrico Letta calls for a “shock intervention, of at least 15 billion to continue the measures that mitigate energy costs. Six billion are already there, there is another part that can be put into play by working on the extra profits of the companies. And to this we can add a part of the deviation, ”he explains.

Measures against expensive bills

The decree should also provide for aid to local authorities to support the expensive bills and new funds for the reception of Ukrainian refugees. Excluding the raising of the ISEE ceiling to 30 thousand euros to obtain the social bonus: it would enlarge the current audience up to a third of families, and “would imply a very high and difficult to cover burden” for the State, as explained to the Chamber by the Minister of Economy Daniele Franco. Which, on the other hand, envisages “targeted interventions to support the weakest groups”. What is certain is that, in a historical moment in which emergencies seem to increase from week to week, the government will continue to monitor the economic situation, reserving the right to intervene again in support of families and businesses.

The weight of war on public accounts

The hope is to be able to rely on a community response, a sort of War Recovery, but if not, in all likelihood, the possibility of a budget variance will have to be reconsidered. Despite Italy’s economic prospects, which, according to Fitch, have “significantly deteriorated” with the war in Ukraine and the increase in uncertainty over the medium-term trajectory of public debt.

Full operation of coal plants

In the energy package, the highlight is the streamlining of the authorization procedures for wind and photovoltaic production, but the spotlights are also on on coal-fired plants whose production could be fully operational (maximized for a fixed period). There are four power plants in the spotlight, with the possible – consequent – revision of the stages of decarbonization. To break free from energy dependence on Moscow, Italy is exploring many ways: from geothermal energy to floating wind farms. On the other hand, there would be no hypothesis of appointing an energy commissioner, a request from operators in the field of renewables.