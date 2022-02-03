From failure to rebirth. Six former employees become entrepreneurs and save the Happiness brand

Bankruptcy declared in February 2020, recovery plan ready two years later: what could have been the end of the Happiness brand instead marks its rebirth. All thanks to six former employees who, with courage and determination, took over the fate of the company, giving life to the first Rimini workers buyout, committing themselves, even economically, to saving their company. The workers became entrepreneurs, joined a work cooperative and on 23 September they took over the company for € 580,000.

From redundancies to entrepreneurs

Today Happiness is one of the 350 Italian Wbo, the first in Rimini. The avant-garde, trendy and colorful style that has always made the brand unmistakable is now maintained and updated. The company structure, on the other hand, is completely revised. To guide it Elisa Maroncelli, HR manager today at the presidency of the Wbo; together with her Marcello Balzani (head of visual merchandising), Chiara Rossi (head of finance and coordination), Antonio D’Ortona (Head of product office and coordination of Creative Direction), Giacomo Saccani (head of logistics and warehouse) and Leonardo Laricchia (Vice President and Business navigator).

Wbo owns the Happiness brand, the Rimini production headquarters, the e-commerce site and the five shops in Rimini, Riccione, Milano Marittima, Santarcangelo and Forte dei Marmi. A structure that has never stopped and that, even in these two years, has allowed the product to circulate thanks, certainly, to the rebellious spirit of the brand, but also to the no less revolutionary spirit of its former employees. The collaborators of the previous management, with different courses and paths, have all returned to the company supporting the six former colleagues at the top and continuing to see the validity of the product, training and also opening up to new roles and opportunities.

Recovery plan

“The company focuses on people as much as on the product – says Elisa Maroncelli – we have invested our energies, both financial and personal, in the workers buyout, because we believe in the company and above all in our work team”. “The sales network has also supported us” echoes Marcello Balzani “we are active throughout Italy, from Valle d’Aosta to Sicily, thanks to our agents: many have stayed with us even during this transition, others are now getting on board carrying new business opportunities and enthusiasm “.

Optimism not unmotivated given theimpressive relaunch plan that the company is setting up both from the point of view of design and communication and of the production structure. “We focus on e-commerce and digital but we do not want to ignore the points of sale and contact with the customer in the store – explains Chiara Rossi – we are working a lot both with the territory and with co-marketing and external synergies”.

A territory, that of Rimini, which has actively supported Happiness in its transition, a path of active labor policy that is not easy but winning, as stated Pierpaolo Baroni, Head of Workers buyout of Confcooperative Romagna: “We are very happy to have contributed to the rebirth of Happiness. The workers, now members, have gone from being fired to self-employment. They must be acknowledged that they have shown a lot of will and determination, it was certainly not easy, yet they did it. With Happiness Confcooperative Romagna has contributed to the defense of 43 companies destined to fail, but instead reborn as a cooperative, and to the safeguarding of 750 jobs in the Romagna area. A commitment in which we strongly believe and which we carry forward with strength and which sees us committed to the side of the workers “.

The focus is also on excellence on the product side “we are far from fast fashion, ours are durable and quality garments as well as trendy and comfortable ”explains Antonio d’Ortona. The WBO strategy envisages both commercial and communication actions focused on the repositioning of the brand and the centrality of the product: sustainability and innovation, quality and style.