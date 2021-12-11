from fast insulin to vaccine, here are the new therapies

The Covid-19 emergency has also made its impact felt in the research field, diverting forces, investments and attention from everything that was not SARS CoV-2. But for some time now the research machine has made a great start despite the pandemic. Especially in the researchers’ sights growing diseases (dramatically penalized from March 2020 to today): diabetes, oncology, Alzheimer’s. From the point of view of treatments in great ferment it is one of the most frontier sectors, that of the so-called “advanced therapies”, ie drugs that are not based on molecules produced by chemical synthesis but based on engineered cells (such as CAR-T for oncohematological diseases) and gene therapies (spinal muscular atrophy or for haemophilia A). There are already 14 advanced therapies authorized in Europe. Of these, 7 are reimbursed in our country and mainly concern haematological, oncological and rare diseases.

And if there will always be a need for medicine to cure oneself, the use of organs to transplant is also gaining momentum 3D printed and digital therapeutics. Great progress is expected from new technologies and digital. The patient will be increasingly experienced and involved in the management of his health, also as a provider of data, which will be processed by systems artificial intelligence, destined to pair steadily with physicians in the flesh. Which are already a reality, as shown by the robot-surgeons and artificial intelligence-assisted diagnostics in radiology, dermatology and ophthalmology. On the assistance front, the architects of integrated assistance models will be fundamental, such as the hybrid ones of telemedicine and face-to-face visits, which will involve dozens of specialists, making a patient’s data travel, without making him move from his family doctor’s office. or from the sofa at home. The hope is that more and more care is taken at home. The new anti-Covid therapies, for example, go in this direction.

DIABETES

Ultra-fast insulins will avoid sugar spikes after meals

In the centennial year of insulin discovery, research presents insulins of the future. Among the next new entries are the so-called ultra-fast insulins, those that quickly reduce blood sugar after meals, avoiding the dangerous spikes in sugar. This exceptional rapidity of action is obtained through particular excipients that facilitate the absorption of insulin from the subcutaneous, where it is injected.

Another strategy to give insulin wings is represented by alternative routes of administration, such as inhalation (Insulin Technosphere®), currently only available in use. Great attention is paid to the so-called “oral” insulins, which however present a series of problems. The first is how to prevent theinsulin (a protein) is “digested” in the stomach, rather than being absorbed into the blood.

Among the possible solutions, under consideration of the research, the administration of insulin enclosed in a capsule, similar to a tiny turtle (“millipost”), which contains a microneedle loaded with insulin, which injects it into the mucous membrane of the stomach (avoiding digestion). The other possibility is to “skip” the stomach, making the insulin arrive directly in the intestine; for this reason, special gastro-resistant adhesive strips have been created, which adhere to the mucous membrane of the duodenum, releasing insulin (ORMD-0801).

On the opposite side are the ultra-slow insulins; here the immediate future is represented by weekly insulin, such as Icodec or BIF (basal insulin Fc). Neither is available yet, but the enthusiasm of diabetologists and patients is very high.

In fact, ultralent formulations could reduce annual basal insulin injections from 365 to 52, improving patients’ adherence to therapy and thus reducing their risk of complications. Finally, a novelty just approved for the treatment of hypoglycemic crises is glucagon for nasal spray, which replaces the injection route. A facilitated route of administration that improves patient safety.

ALZHEIMER

The monoclonal becomes a synthetic neuron

The future of Alzheimer’s therapy has already begun this year, with the approval (for now only in the US), of aducanumab, a monoclonal antibody that prevents the accumulation of amyloid plaques in the brain. These plaques underlie the neuronal death that occurs in the brains of these patients, leading to memory loss and dementia. And at least three more monoclonal antibodies will soon be added to aducanumab. But to work, these drugs must be given in the very early stages of the disease, before symptoms appear. For this reason, new tests for the early diagnosis. And while the pharmacological research proceeds rapidly, the first artificial neuron on microchip, already tested on animal models, has just been presented at the congress of the Italian Society of Neurology dedicated to dementias. Today it looks like a square of 5 millimeters square, but in the near future it will be miniaturized to the diameter of a hair. The idea is to use it as a bypass to replace dead neurons in the immense network of neuronal connections within the brain. Still early to say whether these synthetic neurons will save us from dementia. Early research suggests that these artificial neurons behave like biological ones, with which they communicate by transmitting information in the form of electrical impulses.

DIGITAL DRUGS

Behavioral therapy in the form of an app

They call them “digital drugs” (digital therapeutics) and are real treatments that use digital or some Internet-based technologies to positively change a patient’s behavior. They can be used alone or in combination with traditional drugs and are increasingly finding use in the field of psychiatric diseases, but also diabetes andobesity. For example, in the case of a person with pre-diabetes, the doctor may prescribe one of these digital therapies in order to influence and correct their lifestyle and diet, to avoid progression to full-blown diabetes.

In short, these are generally real behavioral therapies in the form of an “app” for smartphone, validated by actual clinical trials and used, for example, for the treatment of anxiety, depression, substance abuse addiction, insomnia, management of tinnitus, heart failure or migraine.

But digital therapies can also take the form of a sensor for an anti-drug inhaler.asthma, or a video game or a program for a virtual reality viewer. In Germany, there are more than a dozen digital therapies that can already be prescribed and reimbursed. And now here too things are finally moving in this direction.

CANCER

MRNA vaccines pave the way for regressive treatment

Talking about vaccines these days immediately evokes Covid-19, the planetary threat against which we continue to fight every day. And international research, after having developed mRNA vaccines, which have proved to be very effective, is continuing to evaluate new solutions. At least 341 projects involving Covid vaccines are currently underway around the world. Among the innovative ones and the second generations of those already in use, which aim not only to protect the individual from severe forms of COVID-19 and new variants, but also to interrupt the chain of contagion.

Among the upcoming vaccines there are the so-called “protein” ones which, according to experts, could win the skepticism of many hesitants, because they do not contain genetic material (RNA or DNA) and are therefore conceptually more similar to traditional vaccines. In short, Covid-19 has forcefully brought vaccines to the fore mRNA: the platforms used to build these vaccines could soon be used for the production of therapeutic vaccines against cancer (not to be confused with the preventive vaccines already in use, such as those against hepatitis B and papilloma virus). Indeed, in truth, the BioNTech, the German company that is among the main groups to have developed mRNA vaccine technology, was studying these systems to develop anti-cancer vaccines, before the pandemic broke out. The purpose of a therapeutic vaccine is to induce the regression of a tumor or to completely destroy the residual cells after a treatment, all by exploiting our immune defenses, to which a characteristic element (an antigen) is presented through the vaccine. of the tumor, capable of triggering a targeted immune response against cancer cells.

In various parts of the world, vaccines capable of preventing the appearance of various tumors destined to become important allies of immunotherapy are also being studied.

One of these, UV1, has just received the designation of “accelerated procedure” by the American Food and Drug Administration, for the treatment of advanced melanoma, in association with immunotherapy drugs already in progress.

