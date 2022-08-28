from fear of guards to “good vibes”

Paula Berigüete, Gonzalo García, Jaime Bedia and Marcos Blanco.

The first summer as a resident is one of the most exciting after finishing the Medicine degree, since for the first time they can work on what they have been studying so long. And, fortunately, for the four MIRs who have spoken with Medical Writing, It has been a very good experience.

“It’s amazing to see you there working, passing consultation and that they ask you doubts“, summarizes Marcos Blanco, R1 of Intensive Medicine who recognizes that, although it is impressive “to see yourself alone in the face of danger”, in the end “you get by”.

“See you working makes you feel very comforted“, describes Gonzalo García, resident of Cardiology, while Jaime Bedia confesses that he was surprised “to know the environment of what it is to work”, but that it has helped him to make sure that he has chosen the correct specialty, Traumatology.

For her part, Paula Berigüete describes his summer as “very good” thanks to being able to “finally work”despite the fact that this means staying in Madrid during the hottest months of the year: “I am very happy with my job, the expectations were very good and they are being fulfilled”.

The 24-hour guards, tired but good

One of the most controversial issues in the healthcare world they are the 24-hour guards, and, although they confess that they are very tiredall residents by now are having good experiences.

“In the end I knew what was coming. I’m tired, but I already knew that my profession was going to have 24-hour guards,” Berigüete relativizes, “there is a very good vibe with the people who help you disconnect.”

“The most important thing for me is the guard team, if you have a good team I think it becomes more bearable“, agrees García, who recognizes that the outgoing guards are one of the things that have been most complicated for him. In addition, he points out that many colleagues have had to take more guards than they were entitled to because the base salary is “ridiculous “and they need to supplement it.

“The first shifts you think you can’t handle it, but then little by little you pick up the pace,” details Bedia, who confesses to being delighted to have done them in his specialty. “You see that you are learning new things and knowing more and more. If you choose and you’re doing what you like, I think you’re going to be happy,” she concludes.

For his part, Blanco maintains that his first watch was the most difficult, especially because At first, it was difficult for him to adapt: ​​”You have the feeling of having forgotten everything”. In fact, Berigüete points out that the most complicated thing for her has been not being able to study after her work day because she is very tired or has plans with her colleagues, although her assistants were always willing to explain what she needed.

Good supervision, what MIRs value most

Without a doubt, good supervision has been key to the pleasant experience that the residents are having. “I have never felt alone. In the end, that is the most important thing, that no one make a bad face at you for asking a question.“, argues Paula Berigüete, who highlights the good relationship and how involved both the elderly residents and the associates of her hospital are.

Marcos Blanco, who also emphasizes the good treatment they have received from their older colleagues, he prefers the shifts of his specialty because he feels more accompanied: “In the ICU we are with the older resis, we learn a lot and we don’t have the responsibility on our shoulders either. The ER’s are a little worse, they overwhelm a lot and you feel more alone”.

Finally, if there is something positive about the summer, it is the reduction in patients, at least in Madrid, something that Jaime Bedia appreciates: “The hospital is quieter, which is good especially at the beginning to start and adapt little by little”.