from Federer to Nadal, from DiCaprio to Vatanen

Car testimonials can appeal to a wide range of buyers. Well, a producer can no longer afford to communicate simply through television or radio. In 2021, it is essential also be present on digital channels, and therefore diversify the information transmission vectors and reach other targets.

Social networks, events and competitions are part of the habits of brands, which also appeal to what are called testimonials. These are media characters, often adored, who will also represent the producer in public events.

The German brand recently acquired the services of Ken Block, who had worked for Ford for a long time. You can be sure that the amount of money in the check to hire the American must have been substantial!

BMW is represented by the French biathlon champion Martin Fourcade and by the actor Fred Testot, to name but a few. Let’s not forget the former driver Ari Vatanen, who still participates in events dedicated to the Bavarian brand. The latter is also a partner and sponsor of various golf tournaments, both in the professional and amateur circuit, but also in the world of sailing.

Cupra: all azimuths

Official sponsor of FC Barcelona, ​​Cupra is represented by Renaud Lavillenie (pole vault), Florent Manaudou (swimming) or Mathilde Gros (track cycling).





DS: flag bearer

The most prestigious sponsorship in the French automotive world, as President Emmanuel Macron uses (or rather has driven) a DS 7 Crossback during some official performances. He had started his term with a grand opening in a Renault Espace, but the head of state and his official services have finally put their trust in PSA.





Fiat: blockbuster

Between George Clooney and P. Diddy in the past, Leonardo DiCaprio for the electric 500 and Chuck Norris for Fiat Professional, the Italian brand loves America. However, the Italian manufacturer does not have an official Italian testimonial.

Ford: Olympic form

It is a heavyweight in the literal sense of the word that has given Ford its image for some time: the multiple world and Olympic judo champion, Teddy Riner, who likes to exhibit himself in TV commercials, especially for the Fiesta.

Mercedes: the top of the line

One of the greatest sportsmen of all time has long been associated with Mercedes. Roger Federer, through the Swiss branch of the German group. It is a perfect representative of the luxury and class of the top-of-the-range models with the star. With the CLS, GLS, G-Class, CLK 63 AMG Black Series, AMG GT, SL, S-Class and most recently the EQC, Roger Federer has been behind the wheel of almost all the most prestigious models of Mercedes.

Opel

It could be said that Peugeot’s cousin had a wrong idea when he chose his car testimonial, who is none other than Jürgen Klopp, the Liverpool manager. He is currently a real success in football. We hope the same success for the new Mokka, already adopted by the English club’s playmaker.

Peugeot: Roland, mon amour

The Stellantis branch boasts a long love story with Roland Garros (you will remember the special series of the same name, available on many models). It is therefore logical that Peugeot has Novak Djokovic, the lion’s ambassador for 7 years, as a testimonial for the car. Let’s not forget the partnership between Peugeot and Miss France, which every year wins a car from the catalog for its professional and private trips.