From FEF they refer to the future of Gustavo Alfaro

In the Ecuadorian Football Federation they analyze the cycle of Gustavo Alfaro.

Ecuador is virtually qualified for the next World Cup, and when analyzing the names responsible for this historic feat, one thinks of Gonzalo Plata, Piero Hincapié, Moisés Caicedo, among others; however, a key name in the process has also been Gustavo Alfaro.

The Argentine coach arrived at a tense moment after the departure of Jordi Cruyff from the ‘Tri’, he was not the favorite option of the fans either, however little by little he was getting the results and this Wednesday details of the future were known.

When Carlos Manzur was asked about Alfaro’s future in Ecuador, the FEF vice president was blunt: “Today we intend to renew Gustavo Alfaro. It is very pleasant to work with him and his coaching staff,” he said in talks with Mach Deportes .

Gustavo Alfaro’s contract ends in December of this year, however the board’s intention is for him to continue leading the process in Ecuador with a view to the next World Cup. His track record includes titles with Boca Juniors and the Copa Sudamericana with Arsenal.