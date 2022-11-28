From Fellini to Almodóvar, films censored by a law against LGBTQ+ propaganda

Moscow, Nov 24 (EFE).- The approval today of a law against homosexual “propaganda” in Russia will leave out of play masterpieces of cinema history shot by Alfred Hitchcock, Pier Paolo Pasolini, Fellini or Pedro Almodóvar.

The well-known Russian critic Antón Dolin announced that the law, which he considered typical of a “totalitarian State”, will lead to the prohibition of numerous films, from silent film times to the present day.

“Art must be open and free. That is the condition for its subsistence,” he commented in a video made in Paris and published by the digital newspaper Meduza.

Among those tapes, Dolin included twenty-five shots in the last hundred years, some very famous, but not all viewers directly relate to the LGBTQ + community.

From the first decades of cinema, the critic includes “Pandora’s Box” (Lulu) by Georg Wilhelm Pabst and starring the legendary Louise Brooks and “Michael” by Carl Theodor Dreyer.

Alfred Hitchkock’s “The Rope” about a perfect crime solved by James Stewart could also be censored under the new law. The work of the Italian Pier Paolo Pasolini is also on this black list with “Theorema” (Terence Stamp), just like “Satiricón” by his compatriot Federico Fellini or “Death in Venice” by the transalpine genius Luchino Visconti.

The Russians could also be deprived of the creations of the Spanish Pedro Almodóvar, as is the case of “La mala educación”, interpreted by Gael García Bernal. The same will happen with “Mulholland Drive”, David Lynch’s masterpiece starring Naomi Watts, or Tom Ford’s film debut, “A single man”.

Also making the list are Daniel Day-Lewis’ first big performance in Steven Frears’ “My Beautiful Laundromat”; Gus Van Sant’s “My Private Idaho” with a legendary couple formed by Keanu Reeves and the late River Phoenix, or Wong Kar-wai’s “Happy together”, shot in Argentina.

Already in the 21st century, homosexual relationships could attract the attention of Russian censors in “The Life of Adele” with Lea Seydoux; Kate Blanchet and Rooney Mara’s “Carol”; “Handmaiden” by Park Chan-wook or “Moonlight” by Barry Jenkins.

Among the films that arrived in time before the approval of the law and the closure of the Russian market due to the Russian military campaign in Ukraine are “Eternals”, “Titan” or “The power of the dog” with Benedict Cumberbatch.

The films that will not be released at the moment on the big screen are, according to Dolin, “The Whale” with Brendan Fraser; “Tár”, again with Blanchett; “Close” with Lukas Dhont, or “Tchaikovsky’s wife” by the Russian Kiril Serébrennikov.

(c) EFE Agency